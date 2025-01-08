Christmas 2024 Winners At Indian Box Office: From Mufasa to Marco, Max, Khadaan and UI

As we are heading for the Sankranti/Pongal festival in a couple of days, here's taking a look at the winners of Christmas 2024 at the Indian box office.

Hollywood live-actioner Mufasa: The Lion King did phenomenal business in India. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the movie has already entered into the Rs 100 crore club and emerged as a Hit venture. The movie has completed around 20 days of release and is now near its end at the ticket window. It is expected to wrap its run in India somewhere around Rs 150 crore gross.

Another big winner among Christmas 2024 releases is Marco. Mounted on a limited budget of Rs 30 crore, the Unni Mukundan movie has stormed the box office with its superb trend. It smashed around a massive Rs 75 crore in India and is now heading for a finish at Rs 80 crore in domestic markets. The global gross collection of Marco is expected to be around Rs 100 crore. The Malayalam movie will end its theatrical run with a Blockbuster verdict.

The Kiccha Sudeep starrer Max wreaked havoc at the Kannada box office. After taking the biggest opening of 2024, the mass action drama continues to show encouraging trends at the box office. The Vijay Karthikeyaa directorial has already emerged as the biggest film of the last year at the Sandalwood box office.

Another major Kannada release of Christmas weekend is UI, starring Upendra. The movie is now at the end of its theatrical run. However, it turned out to be a big successful venture for Upendra. The movie received majorly positive reviews and ended up being the second-best movie in the Kannada film industry after Max.

The Bengali film industry also witnessed a glorious Christmas with the release of Khadaan. The Dev and Jissu Sengupta starrer action movie turned out to be one of the biggest Bengali films of 2024.

