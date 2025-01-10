Rekhachithram Day 2 Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan's film collects Rs 2.10 crore on Day 2

Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead role, is doing wonders at the box office. The mystery crime thriller continues witnessing a solid hold on its second day, too.

Rekhachithram continues glorious run; collects Rs 2.10 crore on Day 2

Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, Rekhachithram opened with a banger of Rs 1.90 crore on its opening day, becoming the biggest opener of Asif Ali's career. The movie added another Rs 2.10 crore the following day, taking the total two days to Rs 4 crore at the Mollywood box office.

These are extraordinary numbers for a small-budget regional movie. Rekhachithram will keep attracting the audience in the coming days and is expected to end its opening weekend near Rs 10 crore in Kerala.

Rekhachithram running with phenomenal occupancy; receives a green signal from critics and audience

Rekhachithram is recording a terrific occupancy in the evening and night shows. The movie is set for a long run and has the potential to emerge as another blockbuster for Asif Ali after his last release, Kishkindha Kaandam.

For the unversed, Kishkindha Kaandam turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office, emerging as Asif Ali's career biggest grosser. A similar result is expected for Rekhachithram, too. However, its hold in the coming days will determine how far the movie can go at the box office.

Thankfully, the movie has received a green signal from the critics and the audience. The word-of-mouth is majorly positive, which is a major boon for the movie.

Advertisement

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Rekhachithram Are As Follows:

Day Gross Box Office 1 Rs 1.90 crore 2 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 4 crore

Rekhachithram Is Available In Theaters Now

Rekhachithram is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

If you have watched the movie, do let us know what you feel about it. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mom Tane Nai Samjhay Day 1 India Box Office: Gujarati drama opens to a slow start