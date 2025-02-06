Deva Day 7 Box Office Trends: Shahid Kapoor's suspense-drama to spend last day as most preferred Hindi movie
Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva has been running in theaters for a week. Led by Shahid Kapoor, the action thriller was released in cinemas on January 31, 2025. In the last seven days, Deva hasn't been able to perform well at the box office. On Day 7, the film is expected to earn in the range of Rs 15 lakh lesser than yesterday.
Deva Finishes First Week; Enjoys Last Day As Most Preferred Hindi Movie
Jointly produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is continuing its poor theatrical run at the box office. On Day 7, Shahid Kapoor's actioner will witness a dip in its earnings even more than what it collected on its first Wednesday. It is likely to fetch a business in the range of Rs 15 lakh lesser than Rs 1.85 crore.
Deva is currently the top performer at the Hindi box office, followed by Sky Force. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the action thriller is enjoying the last day as the most preferred Hindi movie until the arrivals of Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release. All of these upcoming movies will be released on February 7, 2025.
Shahid Kapoor's Recent Box Office Performances; Deva, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Jersey
Shahid Kapoor's latest release, Deva, has crossed Rs 27 crore in the first week. Meanwhile, his 2024 film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, earned Rs 43 crore net in India in the opening week. It emerged as a semi-hit. Jersey, which hit the screens in 2022, fetched Rs 17 crore in the first week and turned out to be a disaster.
A Brief About Deva
Coming back to Deva, Shahid Kapoor's film also features Pavail Gulati in a crucial role. It is a Hindi adaptation of Rosshan Andrrews' 2013 directorial Malayalam film, Mumbai Police. With Deva, Andrrews has made his directorial debut in Hindi cinema.
Deva in theaters
