Box Office Comparison: Shahid Kapoor's Deva vs Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; day-wise week 1 India net

Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, is struggling at the box office. The movie has witnessed a lackluster week so far. Here’s a look at the day-wise box office comparison between Deva and Shahid’s previous release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

While Deva opened with Rs 5.50 crore, the robotic romantic drama co-starring Kriti Sanon had a better start. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a decent opening of Rs 6.50 crore, despite being an urban-centric film. Deva further witnessed muted growth over the first weekend, while the Maddock film recorded an encouraging opening weekend.

The cop actioner collected around Rs 19 crore in its first weekend, six crores less than Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s opening weekend figure of Rs 26.50 crore net. Furthermore, a vast difference of over 50% was recorded between the weekday figures of both releases. The total opening week figure of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was around Rs 43 crore net, while Deva is likely to wrap up its first week somewhere around Rs 27 crore net.

However, one must note that the Maddock production venture was aided by Buy-One-Get-One offers on weekdays, which gave it the much-needed momentum after a decent weekend. Deva, on the other hand, didn't use any such external tool to attract the audience.

The fate of Deva is almost locked. However, its performance will heavily depend on its hold in the second weekend. The movie will have to face competition from new releases—Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa—along with multiple re-releases, including Padmaavat, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Interstellar.

For the unversed, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya performed better at the box office and ended its theatrical run by minting around Rs 84 crore in India, earning a Hit verdict.

Day-Wise First Week Box Office Comparison Of Deva and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Days Deva Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Day 1 Rs 5.50 crore Rs 6.50 crore Day 2 Rs 6.50 crore Rs 9.50 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore Rs 10.50 crore Day 4 Rs 2.50 crore Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 2.10 crore Rs 3.65 crore Day 6 Rs 1.85 crore Rs 6.25 crore Day 7 Rs 1.75 crore Rs 3 crore Total Rs 27.20 crore Rs 42.80 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.