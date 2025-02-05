Deva Day 6 India Box Office: Shahid Kapoor led suspense-thriller heads towards a sorry final theatrical fate; Nets Rs 1.85 crore on Wednesday

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), brought his new release, Deva in theaters this year. Speaking of which, the action thriller has failed to meet the expectations of cinephiles. Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, will soon complete a week of its release. However, the latest release is heading for a sorry fate in its theatrical run.

Deva Adds Rs 1.85 Crore On Day 6; Manages To Cross Rs 25 Crore

Backed by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, Deva experienced a dip of 11.9 percent on its first Wednesday from what it earned on Tuesday. Rosshan Anddrews' action thriller fetched Rs 1.85 crore on Day 6. The total business of Deva now stands at Rs 25.45 crore in six days at the box office.

Deva couldn't bring the audiences to theaters despite the strong magnetic presence of Shahid Kapoor on the big screens. The adaptation factor, low hype, and Shahid's not-so-sizzling chemistry with Pooja Hegde were among the reasons that the film couldn't prove its potential.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Deva Are As Follows:

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 5.50 crore Day 2 Rs 6.50 crore Day 3 Rs 7 crore Day 4 Rs 2.50 crore Day 5 Rs 2.10 crore Day 6 Rs 1.85 crore Total Rs 25.45 crore in 6 days

Deva To Finish With A Sorry Fate?

Going by its underwhelming performances each day, Deva is expected to collect a business under Rs 27 crore in the first week which is quite poor. This is to note that Shahid's last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya minted Rs 43 crore net in India in seven days.

The action thriller, which is all set to face the re-release of Padmaavat from tomorrow, is heading for its disastrous finish.

Deva in theaters

