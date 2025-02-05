Deva Day 6 India Box Office Trends: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's movie slumps further on first Wednesday

Deva, which arrived in theaters on January 31, 2025, will soon finish a week of its release. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the recently released film is running on an underwhelming track since the last six days. It has failed to spread its charm at the box office with no hopes to recover. On Day 6, the action thriller is expected to drop its business by around 12 percent.

Deva Limps On Day 6; Adds Nothing Much To Its Underwhelming Business

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva has failed to do wonders at the box office as the business just keeps getting poorer. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's film is likely to continue limping on the sixth day of its release. The action thriller is somehow managing to sustain at the box office with a slow business. After collecting Rs 23.6 crore in five days, Deva will witness a decline on the first Wednesday with an estimated figure of Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2 crore.

Can Deva Survive In Flooded Marketplace In Its Second Week?

Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is currently facing a tough competition with Sky Force at the box office. Shahid Kapoor's actioner will also fight for its survival against the upcoming releases. While Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa are the new movies scheduled to hit the screens on February 7, Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar are making their respective returns to the cinemas on the same day. Deva will also battle with Padmaavat's re-release, starting from tomorrow.

Deva is an adaptation of Rosshan Andrrews' directorial film, Mumbai Police. The 2013 Malayalam movie starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. If Deva continues to struggle, it will end up with a sorry fate at the box office. After Deva, Shahid has Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film, Arjun Ustara in the pipeline.

Deva is now available in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.