Identity Day 6 Kerala Box Office: Tovino Thomas-led movie steadily moves towards Rs 10 crore gross

Identity, starring Tovino Thomas, Trisha, Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, and Shammi Thilakan, is struggling at the box office. The investigative thriller met with mixed to average word-of-mouth, which has curtailed its business.

Identity grosses Rs 45 lakh on Day 6; cume reaches Rs 5.5 crore in 6 days of release

Bankrolled by Confident Group and Ragam Movies, Identity hits the big screen on January 2nd. The movie opened well with Rs 1.15 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 1.50 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, taking the opening weekend total to Rs 4 crore.

Further, it faced massive drops and remained steady on the weekdays. It collected Rs 55 lakh on its first Monday and Rs 50 lakh the following day. As per estimates, the investigative thriller added Rs 45 lakh today on Day 6. The total cume of Idenity currently stands at Rs 5.50 crore gross at the Mollywood box office.

Identity faces dent by Marco and Rifle Club's holdover release; Expected to end its run with Average verdict

The Tovino Thomas movie got hit by the blockbuster wave of Unni Mukundan's Marco and the holdover release of Rifle Club. Both films did phenomenal business in Kerala, while another Christmas release, Barroz, failed to hit the mark.

Identity will remain in the cinemas for a couple of weeks and is expected to end its theatrical run under Rs 10 crore in Kerala with a Below Average or an Average verdict.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

