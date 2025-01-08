Barroz Lifetime Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal's fantasy movie to end its run grossing ONLY Rs 11 crore in the state

Barroz, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, failed to impress the audience with its content. The big-budget Malayalam movie is nearing its theatrical end at the box office.

Barroz crawls at ticket window; aiming for a global end under Rs 20 crore

Mounted on an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore under Aashirvad Cinemas, Barroz is struggling to achieve even respectable numbers at the box office. Despite opening decently on Christmas Day, the fantasy adventure movie failed to garner positive word-of-mouth among the audience, resulting in a downward trajectory at the ticket window. The movie is now set to conclude its theatrical run very soon, earning just Rs 11 crore gross in Kerala. The global gross of Barroz is expected to remain under Rs 20 crore throughout its entire run.

This is a disastrous outcome for such a high-budget movie starring one of the legends of the Malayalam film industry. For those unacquainted, Barroz was directed by Mohanlal himself and faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other unforeseen reasons.

Barroz faces HUGE LOSS; now at the mercy of OTT release

The Mohanlal movie faced a massive loss at the box office. Only non-theatrical deals can recover a chunk of its losses. Otherwise, it's a big misfire for the production company. It will be interesting to see how Barroz will get the reception during its OTT release.

The digital release date of Barroz is yet to be locked. Looking at the financial losses, the makers might release it sooner than expected on a major OTT giant.

