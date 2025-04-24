Lee Jong Suk calls upcoming drama The Remarried Empress with Shin Min Ah both 'challenge and adventure'; here’s why

In a recent interview with Singles magazine, beloved actor Lee Jong Suk gave fans an in-depth look into his upcoming projects, including his highly anticipated roles in the upcoming dramas Seocho-dong and The Remarried Empress. Known for his versatile acting and undeniable charm, Lee’s return to the small screen has fans buzzing with excitement, and his latest comments have only fueled that anticipation.

Advertisement

One of the most highly awaited dramas of the year, The Remarried Empress is based on the popular fantasy romance web novel of the same name. The drama will feature Lee Jong Suk alongside actress Shin Min Ah, and the storyline promises to be both dramatic and interesting. Lee opened up about his approach to this challenging yet thrilling role, expressing his enthusiasm for the project. “Since it’s based on an extremely popular fantasy web novel, I think turning it into a live-action drama will be a challenge and an adventure for the director, actors, and staff alike,” Lee shared.

For Lee, preparing for the role isn’t just about bringing the character to life but also about respecting the world created in the novel. “There’s a lot to prepare, but that makes it even more exciting,” he continued. “I’ll definitely use the original work as a reference, and I’ll follow the director’s lead and do exactly what I’m told.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Remarried Empress follows the character of Navier, a flawless empress from the Eastern Empire, whose life is thrown into chaos when her husband, Sovieshu, the emperor, betrays her and divorces her. Heartbroken but determined to move forward, Navier finds solace in the arms of Heinrey, the prince of the Western Empire, and begins a new life. With such an intriguing premise, fans are eager to see how Lee Jong Suk will fit into the intricacies of this political and emotional tale.

In addition to The Remarried Empress, Lee Jong Suk is also set to star in Seochodong, another eagerly awaited project. In this drama, Lee Jong Suk will showcase his chemistry with Moon Ga Young, and fans are already buzzing about what the duo will bring to the screen.

For Lee Jong Suk, both of these roles mark an exciting new chapter in his career. After delivering numerous memorable performances in previous hits like While You Were Sleeping and Big Mouth, the actor has cemented himself as one of the most talented stars in the K-drama world. Fans can expect more exciting updates on both projects as they move closer to release, and with the actor’s dedication to his craft, these two dramas are undoubtedly ones to watch in the coming months.

Advertisement

How excited are you to see Lee Jong Suk and Shin Min Ah bring The Remarried Empress to life? Lee Jong Suk and Shin Min Ah are teaming up for the highly anticipated drama The Remarried Empress. Are you excited to see how these two talented actors bring this epic fantasy romance to life? Cast your vote and let us know! I’m beyond excited! Can’t wait for their chemistry! I’m intrigued, but I’ll wait for more details. Not my thing.

ALSO READ: Seocho-dong: Lee Jong Suk reveals bonding with Moon Ga Young and others while filming legal drama: 'I gained...'