G-Dragon tops April idol brand reputation rankings, followed by IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and BTS’ Jin; know top 30

G-Dragon takes the crown for this month's (April) idol brand reputation rankings. The BIGBANG legend is still setting trends and stirring buzz, landing right at number one. The Korean Business Research Institute has dropped this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols, and the results are buzzing with star power.

Advertisement

Right behind G-Dragon at number two is IVE’s Jang Wonyoung. Coming in third is BTS’ Jin, who made a big jump up the ranks this month—guess that global Jin energy is back in full swing! Not far behind, Jennie from BLACKPINK takes fourth with her usual mix of cool-girl elegance and edge, and her bandmate Rosé slides into fifth spot.

Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO secures sixth position. Seventh place goes to Karina of aespa. Then it’s BTS all the way: Jimin at eighth, Jungkook at ninth, and V at tenth, bringing that triple-threat heat. J-Hope lands in eleventh spot, keeping the BTS streak going, followed by IVE’s An Yu Jin in twelfth, showing off her rising-star power. Lucky number thirteen? That’s BTS’ RM, steady and strong, followed by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at fourteen. IVE’s Rei grabs the fifteenth spot, right before aespa’s Winter chills in at the sixteenth spot.

Advertisement

SHINee’s Key grabs seventeenth, flexing that second-gen glow-up, while Red Velvet’s Irene slides into eighteenth like the queen she is. Suga from BTS takes nineteenth, making it a near-complete BTS party on this list.

IVE’s Gaeul hits twentieth, keeping her group’s momentum strong. THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae lands twenty-first, followed by SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi in twenty-second, both showing up with solid fan love. MONSTA X’s Minhyuk brings the energy in at twenty-third, EXO’s Baekhyun shines at twenty-fourth, and Kang Daniel, still a fan favorite, holds twenty-fifth.

Super Junior’s Kim Heechul reps the legends at twenty-sixth, while OH MY GIRL’s Mimi steps in at twenty-seventh with her quirky cool. Red Velvet’s Joy takes twenty-eighth, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo claims twenty-ninth, and wrapping up this star-packed list is Red Velvet’s Seulgi at a solid thirtieth.

The idol brand reputation index was analyzed from March 23 to April 23, 2025, based on key factors including consumer participation, media exposure, communication, and community engagement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: G-Dragon, Jung Hae In, and Code Kunst keep 88 liner gang strong sans Kim Soo Hyun amid his dating controversy