Box Office: Analyzing theatrical performance of Mohanlal's post-pandemic movies, Marakkar to L2 Empuraan

Mohanlal delivered a historic blockbuster at the box office with L2 Empuraan. The actor is now heading for another release, Thudarum, this weekend. While the family drama is about to set the box office on fire, here's a look at the worldwide box office collections of Mohanlal's post-pandemic releases.

In the post-pandemic era, Mohanlal was seen in eight movies, including Marakkar, Aaraattu, Monster, Alone, Neru, Malaikottai Vaaliban, Barroz, and L2 Empuraan. Of these titles, only two—L2 Empuraan and Neru—emerged as big blockbusters, while the rest met disappointing fates.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan clocked over Rs 262 crore at the worldwide box office. The political actioner bagged the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time globally. After almost a month of release, the film is streaming on Jio Hotstar. Before Empuraan, Mohanlal delivered two back-to-back disasters with Barroz and Malaikottai Vaaliban.

Released in 2024, Malaikottai Vaaliban could gross only Rs 30 crore globally, while the fantasy adventure drama Barroz, directed by Mohanlal himself, met with terrible results. It could gross only Rs 18 crore in its entire run.

His 2023 legal drama, Neru, co-starring Priya Mani, met with superlative word-of-mouth, which resulted in a blockbuster. The movie scored over Rs 85 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the first clean hit movie of Mohanlal post-pandemic. Before Neru, only two movies—Marakkar and Aaraattu—could end their theatrical run with double-digit figures, while the other two met with a disastrous response.

Box office collections of Mohanlal's post-pandemic movies as per worldwide gross:-

1. L2 Empuraan - Rs 262 crore

2. Barroz - Rs 18 crore

3. Malaikottai Vaaliban - Rs 30 crore

4. Neru - Rs 85.1 crore

5. Alone - Rs 1.1 crore

6. Monster - Rs 6.95 crore

7. Aaraattu - Rs 24 crore

8. Marakkar - Rs 51 crore

The total worldwide gross collection of all Mohanlal movies released post-pandemic is around Rs 478.15 crore. All eyes are now on the box office performance of his next outing, Thudarum.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

