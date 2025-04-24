Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 OTT Verdict: Chiyaan Vikram starrer action thriller debuts online; here's what netizens have to say

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 opened to positive reviews in theaters on March 27, despite a few release day hiccups. The film impressed audiences with its storyline and continued to draw crowds throughout its run. Now, after a successful stint at the box office, the much-awaited action saga has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video today, April 24. As expected, social media is abuzz with fresh reviews and fan reactions, with many hailing it as a must-watch.

Viewers who watched Veera Dheera Sooran on OTT shared that the film had an authentic setting and a tightly woven narrative that kept them engaged right until the end. Some felt the storyline reminded them of a particular gangster movie but noted that it still worked effectively. They also praised the performances across the board, calling them solid.

Some other viewers described Veera Dheera Sooran as a gripping rural action thriller that dives into intensity right from the opening scene and maintains its momentum until the end. They felt it was a true Chiyaan Vikram film after years and highlighted the impressive attitude he showcased throughout. Many also appreciated SU Arunkumar’s sharp and focused storytelling.

"#VeeraDheeraSooran has been watched. The setting is very authentic and the narrative is taut for the most part and the movie is engaging till the end," read a review on X.

Veera Dheera Sooran follows the story of Kaali, a former criminal turned provision store owner in Madurai, who leaves his dark past behind for a peaceful family life. But when his ex-boss clashes with SP Arunagiri, Kaali is pulled back into the underworld with a promise of safety.

What unfolds over one intense night forms the crux of the story. Headlined by Chiyaan Vikram, the film features SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and more in prominent roles. Directed by none other than SU Arun Kumar, the movie is produced by HR Pictures, with music by GV Prakash Kumar and visuals by Theni Eswar.

