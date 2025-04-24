Salman Khan believed in me and trusted my abilities, says Iulia Vantur: ‘Love is the reason…’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has often been linked to Romanian singer Iulia Vantur, with the duo collaborating on several projects over the years. Most recently, Vantur lent her voice to a song in Khan’s film Sikandar. In a recent interview, when asked whether her work was being overshadowed by his presence, she responded by saying, "I am grateful that he believed in me and trusted my abilities. Love is the reason I’m in this world."

In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Iulia Vantur was reportedly asked whether her association with Salman Khan had, at times, overshadowed her own work. In response, she expressed that she felt privileged to have received guidance from someone with such extensive industry experience.

She shared her gratitude for Salman Khan’s belief in her and the trust he placed in her abilities. Iulia, who recently lent her voice to a rendition of the classic Lag Ja Gale in Salman’s latest film Sikandar, also opened up about her views on love and marriage. She said that love is the core reason for her existence and that it continues to influence the choices she makes in life.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Iulia Vantur was questioned about the possibility of marrying Salman Khan. She dismissed the question with a laugh, stressing that what truly matters is the bond between two individuals, not just the institution of marriage.

Reflecting on a personal moment, she revealed that her parents had often inquired about her wedding plans. In response, she once asked her mother whether she would rather see her daughter truly happy or simply married.

Previously, Iulia Vantur shared heartwarming glimpses from her father's birthday celebration, which was attended by Salman Khan. The photos reflected a cozy and affectionate family gathering. Salman kept it casual in a black T-shirt and jeans, while Iulia looked stylish in a black ensemble complemented by a silver jacket.

Over the years, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have teamed up for multiple musical collaborations. Iulia provided vocals for the song Selfish in Salman's film Race 3 and also featured in the music video Main Chala, which Salman produced alongside Guru Randhawa. She further contributed her voice to the track Seeti Maar from his film Radhe.

