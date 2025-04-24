Box Office: Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's Sinners stuns with USD 8.6M Tuesday, poised to join USD 100M horror club

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan in a chilling dual performance, continues to wow viewers and dominate the US box office, earning a powerful USD 8.6 million on its first Discount Tuesday. The figure marks the second-biggest Tuesday gross for a horror film post-COVID, just behind the PG-13 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s USD 9 million.

Advertisement

This R-rated horror piece is not just defying genre norms—it's outperforming some of the biggest names in modern horror. Sinners posted better Tuesday numbers than Jordan Peele’s Nope (USD 5.5M), Us (USD 8M), and Get Out (USD 4.9M), all of which also saw notable post-Monday gains. The film’s performance is fueled by strong word of mouth and critical acclaim, helping it reach a domestic cume of USD 64.4 million in less than a week.

By Saturday, Sinners is expected to surpass Snow White and become the fourth-highest-grossing domestic release of 2025. It's also on track to crack the coveted USD 100 million mark this weekend, which would make it the third-highest-grossing film of the year so far and only the ninth horror title to hit that milestone post-pandemic.

Set in 1932 Mississippi, Sinners follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Jordan, who return to their hometown to rebuild their lives, only to confront a sinister supernatural force tied to their family’s past. The cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Advertisement

Coogler began developing Sinners in early 2024 via his production company, Proximity Media. Jordan boarded the ship early on, and Warner Bros. Pictures won the distribution rights after a fierce bidding war. The film was shot from April to July 2024, with composer Ludwig Göransson reuniting with Coogler for the film’s score. For the record, Sinners marks Coogler and Jordan’s fifth collaboration.

Premiering on April 3 and officially releasing in the US on April 18, Sinners has already grossed USD 80 million worldwide. With universal praise for its direction, performances, and more, the film is not just another horror hit, it is looking to turn into a whole universe, with both Coogler and Jordan hinting at a prequel or a sequel.

Coogler’s wife and producing partner, Zinzi, gets to make the final call, though. Whatever the update on the matter, we’ll be the first to post it. So stay tuned!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jordan Peele’s Next Movie Set To Release In 2026 Halloween Season? Get Out Creator Drops Hint On Social Media