Thudarum Kerala Box Office Advance Booking: Mohanlal flexes stardom despite no promotions; defeats Mammotty’s Bazooka

No fanfare, no city tours, no social media blitz. Just Mohanlal! That alone seems to be enough. Just weeks after the record-smashing success of L2: Empuraan, which collected over Rs 270 crore worldwide, the Malayalam superstar is back with Thudarum, releasing tomorrow, April 25. Despite little to no promotional push, the box office has already responded with loud cheers.

Thudarum has now comfortably crossed Rs 2 crore in advance bookings in Kerala alone, pulling ahead of Mammootty’s Bazooka, which had pre-sales of around Rs 1 crore. As bookings continue, trade experts say Thudarum might even wrap up the day with Rs 3 crore in advance, making it the second-highest of the year after Empuraan.

The film’s 2-minute trailer dropped quietly but made a solid impact. While it hinted at an emotional family drama, it also carried a tense, intriguing undercurrent that clearly struck a chord with fans. Mohanlal’s recent blockbuster form and the film’s fantastic trailer have combined to create a wave of early enthusiasm, if we have to say.

Adding to the nostalgia is Shobana. She and Mohanlal have shared screen space in over 55 films across four decades, from heartfelt dramas to peppy musicals. Audiences who grew up watching their chemistry are now bringing the next generation to theaters. At a time when high-decibel marketing seems like a must, Thudarum quietly proves that star power and emotional pull can still do the talking. As the film gears up for release, all eyes are now on how strongly it opens.

If early numbers are any hint, Kerala is ready to walk into theaters not for noise, but for nostalgia.

