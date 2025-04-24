Box Office: Thunderbolts receives rave first reactions as social media embargo lifts after fan screening; pre-sales surpass The Fall Guy

Marvel Studios’ upcoming release Thunderbolts is basking in significant buzz ahead of its May 2 release, thanks to overwhelmingly positive reactions from fans following its special early IMAX screenings on April 22. With the social media embargo now lifted, fans have flooded online platforms with praise for the title, which they describe as surprisingly complex, character-driven, and reminiscent of the earlier days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film’s tone—balancing lighthearted moments with dark themes—has garnered particular appreciation, alongside notable praise for headliner Florence Pugh. Fans have hailed her performance as a standout in a movie that brings together a team of antiheroes forced to work together on a perilous mission. This praise has sparked speculation that Thunderbolts could signal a return to the MCU’s roots, with a focus on character development and compelling storytelling.

Disney will hope that the enthusiasm surrounding the film translates into solid box office numbers. Pre-sales for Thunderbolts are currently 2.5 times better than those for The Fall Guy, with it tracking similarly to Eternals, though still slightly behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at this point in its pre-sales window. With the official launch of the summer box office season fast approaching, Marvel Studios is counting on the film’s positive reception to drive even greater sales and build momentum for its opening week.

Directed by Jake Schreier and featuring a script by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, Thunderbolts stars an ensemble cast including Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film centers on a group of antiheroes whose personal motives collide as they are thrust into a deadly trap and forced to collaborate on a mission that could alter their fate.

The film was first teased in 2021, with development officially confirmed in June 2022. After delays due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, Thunderbolts began production in early 2024, with filming taking place in locations including Georgia, Utah, and Kuala Lumpur.

Thunderbolts is set to close out Phase Five of the MCU. Fans eagerly await its arrival as the latest addition to the ever-expanding Marvelverse.

