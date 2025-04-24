Park Hae Joon reveals WHY When Life Gives You Tangerines role was more challenging than turning cheater for The World of the Married

Park Hae Joon recently came back to the limelight with his portrayal of the endearing and headstrong Yang Gwan Sik in When Life Gives You Tangerines. The green flag role changed his image from that of 'nation's adulterer'—a tag he received due to his role in The World of the Married (2020). Recently, the actor opened up on how the Yang Gwan Sik role was more challenging and demanding than that of an unfaithful husband during an interview with The Korea Times.

Actor Park Hae Joon is known for his convincing portrayal of diverse characters on screen. From a cheater to the best husband, he has won critical acclaim with all his roles. Regarding playing Park Bo Gum's older version in When Life Gives You Tangerines, he said, "Playing Gwan Sik was more demanding as it constantly made me reflect on myself and draw parallels to my own life." He even wondered, "Whether I deserved to portray such a character," due to the fictional character being an ideal family man.

Comparing it to his The World of the Married role, Park Hae Joon mentioned, "Portraying a shameless character committing adultery had a certain thrill and catharsis because it allowed me to act out something that I don't do in real life." However, Yang Gwan Sik was more challenging to bring to life on screen, as he thought of his real-life wife while playing the reel sweet husband. Making a heartwarming revelation, Park Hae Joon stated, "After filming, I would come home and look at my wife, feeling determined to treat her better."

He mentioned, "This role became a turning point for me in real life, inspiring me to change and grow alongside the character." It showcases how much work and effort an actor puts behind their film/series roles and how it impacts their day-to-day lives. According to Park Hae Joon, playing a role that was nothing like him in real life was way easier than playing a character that somewhat resonated with him.

His When Life Gives You Tangerines role might have seemed simpler than The World of the Married, but in reality bringing out the emotional layers of Yang Gwan Sik was way tougher, as per the actor.

