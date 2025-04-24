Ryu Jun Yeol, Moon So Ri, and others at risk of losing homes as CJeS Studio undergoes major management restructuring

CJeS Studio, which is home to actors like Ryu Jun Yeol, Moon So Ri and more, is discontinuing its actor management business, as reported by K-media outlet JTBC on April 23. This decision comes as part of a major reorganization, focusing on core businesses such as content creation, albums, and production. CJeS Studio's move came four months after YG Entertainment decided to do the same, hinting at a potential shake-up in Korea's actor management sector.

Advertisement

The decision of CJeS Studio's significant reorganization of the company was taken due to unavoidable repercussions of managing numerous actors and also investing in other sectors like music. A representative of the agency told Korean media outlets, "We are currently focusing on our core businesses centered on content, albums, and production, and are in the process of improving our constitution and streamlining our structural efficiency by reorganizing unnecessary cost structures."

The talent management powerhouse currently houses over 30 actors, including veterans like Moon So Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Sol Kyung Gu, Ra Mi Ran, and Oh Dal Su and relatively younger actors like Oh Ha Ni, Park Kyung Hye and Kim Ye Eun. C-JeS Studio also houses groups such as Noeul and Whibe. With the company shutting down its actor management business, curiosity has been built regarding where the stars might end up next and how it might impact their careers.

Advertisement

According to reports, C-JeS Studio's management sector has seen declining profits over the years, making it unsustainable, which might be the reason for the restructuring. A representative of the company said, "This is a strategic adjustment process for future growth, and our sound content investment and production capabilities are being maintained the same as before." It indicated that they will continue with the normal operations of their other segments.

They added, "Preemptive investment and production of drama/entertainment/music content are proceeding without a hitch, and we are in the process of further strengthening business efficiency and profitability through structural improvements." Confirming the reorganization news to be true, they stated, "C-JeS Studio will continue to make efforts for sustainable growth within the entertainment industry in the future."

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines: Moon So Ri claims turning into Ae Sun made her 'age faster' and how prosthetics took a toll