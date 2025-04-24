Box Office: Despite post-holiday dip, A Minecraft movie surpasses USD 350M with record-breaking third Tuesday for April releases

Despite the expected post-Easter holiday dip, A Minecraft Movie continues to surprise at the US box office, powering past the USD 350 million milestone. The family-friendly fantasy adventure added a strong USD 3.5 million on its third Tuesday, marking the biggest third Tuesday ever for any April release.

While the film did witness a notable 53.8 percent drop from the previous Tuesday, the performance was still enough to break into the top five all-time third Tuesday earners for April, joining the ranks of Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and The Jungle Book.

Advertisement

This latest boost brings its domestic total to USD 353 million, with the film now targeting a final North America gross in the range of USD 440–470 million. The strong weekday showing, especially on discount Tuesday, highlights the movie’s broad appeal across age groups, with families continuing to turn out despite the festive crowd waning.

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is based on Mojang Studios’ iconic 2011 sandbox video game. The 2025 film blends fantasy, adventure, and comedy as it follows four unlikely heroes who are pulled into the blocky Minecraft universe and must team up with an expert crafter named Steve to find their way back home. The ensemble cast includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen.

The movie’s production journey began over a decade ago, with development first confirmed in 2014. After years of creative overhauls and storyline changes, the venture finally gained momentum in 2022 when Legendary Entertainment came on board and Hess was confirmed as director. Principal photography took place between early and mid-2024 in New Zealand, with industry giants Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain handling visual effects, and Mark Mothersbaugh providing the film’s original score.

Advertisement

A Minecraft Movie premiered in London on March 30 and was released globally on April 4. Despite mixed critical reviews, the film has been a box office juggernaut, earning over USD 700 million worldwide against a USD 150 million budget. It now ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the second-biggest video game adaptation ever, trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. A sequel is already in development, with fans eager to see how the sandbox universe will expand.

ALSO READ: Box Office: A Minecraft Movie joins Jason Momoa’s top 3 career grossers, surpassing USD 700M worldwide