BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s low stamina at Coachella 2025 sparks health concerns; fans revisit her eating habits

BLACKPINK’s Jennie once again turned heads with her powerful stage presence and global impact during her two solo performances at Coachella 2025. But while her appearances marked a milestone in her solo career, they also ignited a wave of concern among fans worldwide; this time, not for her artistry, but for her health.

Following her much-hyped sets at the iconic California music festival, which drew tens of thousands of live attendees and millions of online viewers, fans took to social media platforms to voice their admiration but also their worry. While Jennie delivered her signature charisma and vocal strength, many noted that she appeared physically strained, with moments on stage where she seemed to lack her usual energy and stamina. Her seemingly subdued physicality and faint expressions sparked a renewed conversation about her well-being and the immense pressures placed on K-pop idols, especially women.

What added fuel to the growing discourse was a previously overlooked clip from a YouTube episode featuring Jennie and Girls’ Day’s Hyeri, filmed earlier this year. In their casual conversation about daily routines, Jennie made a startling admission that’s now being reexamined in a new light. “I don’t like eating. If I could just take one pill to get all my nutrients, I would,” she said with a laugh; an offhand comment then, but one now receiving serious attention amid concerns about her nutrition and energy levels.

As her Coachella appearances went viral across platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, fans began stitching clips from the performance with the old interview. Some users analyzed her body language and vocal delivery, suggesting signs of exhaustion that could point to more serious health concerns. A viral TikTok video recently analyzed Jennie’s Coachella performance in detail, highlighting moments where she appeared physically drained and suggesting her low energy might be tied to her eating habits.

That single post sparked thousands of comments from fans and observers alike. Many expressed compassion, while others began asking difficult questions about the expectations placed on idols like Jennie. Some fans expressed that Jennie may need to focus more on proper nutrition and building physical strength to maintain her performance level, while others emphasized that the K-pop industry as a whole should take more responsibility in safeguarding the health and well-being of its idols.

As Jennie steps further into her role as a global soloist, fashion icon, and industry trendsetter, the spotlight on her is both a blessing and a burden. Her Coachella 2025 performances, while stunning, have become a mirror reflecting the weight of expectations placed on her shoulders. In a world where perfection is often demanded at any cost, fans are now asking for something far more valuable: balance, rest, and genuine care.

