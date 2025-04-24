Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 15: Sunny Deol’s action drama sees slight drop on Thursday as it enters third weekend

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 15: Jaat, which features Sunny Deol in the lead role, entered the box office on April 10, 2025. Also starring Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others, the action drama completed two weeks of its theatrical run. Jaat has entered the third weekend with a slight drop on Thursday.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat has been performing on a decent note at the box office. As per morning trends, the recently released film is expecting a drop in its business on the third Thursday. The drop comes a day after Sunny Deol-starrer earned Rs 1.40 crore net at the box office.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat, which features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, collected Rs 76.15 crore in the last 14 days. The total collection will come under the range of the Rs 80 crore mark today.

Also backed by People Media Factory and Zee Studios, Jaat is currently competing with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The high-octane action entertainer will fight a box office battle with Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna starting tomorrow.

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film is arriving in cinemas on April 25, 2025. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's 1994 cult classic is also making its theatrical return on Friday after more than three decades.

Coming back to Jaat, it marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. Deol's last release was Gadar 2: The Katha Continues which was released in 2023. The all-time blockbuster film remains his highest grosser till date.

After Jaat, Sunny Deol will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947. It is produced by Aamir Khan. Deol also has Anurag Singh's directorial, Border 2, which is a sequel to the iconic war film, Border.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

