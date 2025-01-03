Identity Day 2 Kerala Box Office: Tovino Thomas and Trisha movie continues to show decent trends; grosses Rs 1.15 crore on day 2

Malayalam movie titled Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles along with Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, and Shammi Thilakan, continues witnessing a decent trend at the box office.

Identity dips on the second day; needs to show better hold

The investigative thriller directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan witnessed a drop on its second day of theatrical run. Opening with a decent Rs 1.85 crore, Identity recorded a dip of 37% on its following day. According to estimates, the movie grossed around Rs 1.15 crore on Day 2 at the Kerala box office. The total two-day cume of Identity currently stands at Rs 3 crore gross in its home state.

The movie has to pick up soon and show better hold in order to record a healthy total in its lifetime theatrical run.

Identity opens to mixed-bag reactions; faces dent by Marco

Bankrolled by Confident Group and Ragam Movies, Identity opened to a mixed to average word-of-mouth among the audience. Had the movie received superlative word-of-mouth, it would have fetched solid numbers.

Moreover, the movie faced a major dent from the blockbuster wave of Unni Mukundan's Marco, which is doing extremely well at the box office. Other releases, including Rifle Club and Barroz, are also holding up a section of showcasing in the state.

It will be interesting to see how the Tovino Thomas movie performs in the coming days. Time will tell whether it can attain a successful verdict at the box office.

Identity in theatres

Identity is available to watch in cinemas. You can book your tickets from ticket booking portals or grab them from the counter itself.

