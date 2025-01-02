Marco Day 14 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's hyped actioner goes for the kill; nets a spectacular Rs 50 lakh on Thursday

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, is holding up very well at the box office. The gory action thriller grew manifolds from Day 1 to Day 14 in the Hindi-dubbed version.

Marco witnesses superb hold; collects Rs 50 lakh on Day 14

Bankrolled by Cubes Entertainments, Marco opened in Hindi with just Rs 1 lakh on its opening day and wrapped its first week at Rs 25 lakh. The movie saw extraordinary growth in the second week, hitting around Rs 1.25 crore in the second weekend only. Further, it recorded its biggest day of run on New Year (Day 13), earning Rs 1.10 crore net. As per estimates, the movie continues to show a solid hold and added Rs 50 lakh today, Day 14.

After the end of its second week, Marco's total cume reached Rs 4.20 crore net at the Hindi box office. The movie will continue attracting audiences for a couple of weeks, as there is no major Hindi release until Sky Force arrives on Republic Day.

Looking at the trends, the Unni Mukundan film will comfortably end its theatrical run in Hindi in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore net. This is a massive figure for a mid-budget regional movie whose Day 1 collection was just Rs 1 lakh.

Day-wise box office collection of Marco in Hindi:

Particulars Hindi Net Box Office Day 1 Rs 1 lakh Week 1 Rs 25 lakh 2nd Weekend Rs 1.25 crore 2nd Monday Rs 50 lakh 2nd Tuesday Rs 60 lakh 2nd Wednesday Rs 1.10 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 4.20 crore in 14 days in Hindi

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

