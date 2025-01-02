Marco Day 14 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's hyped actioner goes for the kill; nets a spectacular Rs 50 lakh on Thursday
Unni Mukundan's violent actioner Marco added Rs 50 lakh on the second Thursday. The Haneef Adeni film is eyeing a phenomenally long run in Hindi. Deets Inside.
Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, is holding up very well at the box office. The gory action thriller grew manifolds from Day 1 to Day 14 in the Hindi-dubbed version.
Marco witnesses superb hold; collects Rs 50 lakh on Day 14
Bankrolled by Cubes Entertainments, Marco opened in Hindi with just Rs 1 lakh on its opening day and wrapped its first week at Rs 25 lakh. The movie saw extraordinary growth in the second week, hitting around Rs 1.25 crore in the second weekend only. Further, it recorded its biggest day of run on New Year (Day 13), earning Rs 1.10 crore net. As per estimates, the movie continues to show a solid hold and added Rs 50 lakh today, Day 14.
After the end of its second week, Marco's total cume reached Rs 4.20 crore net at the Hindi box office. The movie will continue attracting audiences for a couple of weeks, as there is no major Hindi release until Sky Force arrives on Republic Day.
Looking at the trends, the Unni Mukundan film will comfortably end its theatrical run in Hindi in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore net. This is a massive figure for a mid-budget regional movie whose Day 1 collection was just Rs 1 lakh.
Day-wise box office collection of Marco in Hindi:
|Particulars
|Hindi Net Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 1 lakh
|Week 1
|Rs 25 lakh
|2nd Weekend
|Rs 1.25 crore
|2nd Monday
|Rs 50 lakh
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs 60 lakh
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs 1.10 crore
|2nd Thursday
|Rs 50 lakh
|Total
|Rs 4.20 crore in 14 days in Hindi
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Baby John Day 9 India Box Office: Varun Dhawan's film comes down following the New Year holiday; collects Rs 75 lakh on Thursday