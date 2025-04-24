Bain of JUST B comes out: 3 other K-pop stars who previously revealed they were part of LGBTQ community

K-pop is undergoing a quiet but powerful revolution. As the genre continues to break international barriers, its artists are beginning to feel more empowered to live openly, both as performers and people. With fans across the globe embracing inclusivity, the audience can see a shift: more K-pop idols are speaking their heart out and proudly representing the LGBTQ+ community. These moments aren’t just personal declarations; they’re shaping the future of an industry long known for its polished perfection and staying away from the same-sex relationship topic.

Here are four K-pop idols who have publicly embraced their identities:

1. Bain (JUST B)

During JUST B’s Los Angeles concert in 2025, Bain used the stage to speak his truth. After performing Lady Gaga's Born This Way, he shared with the crowd that he is proudly part of the LGBTQ+ community. The moment was met with cheers, and later, in a social media post, he talked about how liberating it felt to no longer hide.

2. Ji Ae (Formerly of Wa$$up)

Ji Ae came out as bisexual in 2024 through a casual but clear post on Instagram. Alongside vacation photos with her girlfriend in Bali, she opened up about her attraction to both men and women. The response was warm, with fans celebrating her openness and the happiness that radiated from her photos.

3. Lara Raj (KATSEYE)

KATSEYE’s Lara Raj announced she is bisexual on March 25, 2025, via Weverse. “I’ve known I’m half a fruitcake since I was 8,” she wrote, mixing humor with vulnerability. She admitted she was nervous about fan reactions but received massive support, making it one of the most talked-about posts on the platform that week.

4. Holland (Go Tae Seob)

Debuting in 2018, Holland holds the title of the first openly gay K-pop idol. He faced resistance from labels, so he launched independently. His music and videos often include same-sex love stories, and he’s been vocal about his experiences as an LGBTQ+ artist navigating the K-pop industry on his terms.

These artists are doing more than sharing who they are—they’re helping to reshape the norms of an entire industry. With every post, performance, and brave word, they’re pushing K-pop into a future that’s more inclusive, open, and real.

