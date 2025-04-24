Box Office: Mohanlal’s Thudarum sells 90K tickets on opening day, off to strong start

Superstar Mohanlal is getting ready to greet the box office yet again, months after the release and stupendous success of L2 Empuraan, with his latest comedy, Thudarum. Within just 24 hours of opening advance bookings on BookMyShow, the Mohanlal-starrer has sold a whopping 90,000 tickets. And this is no mass-action flick but a grounded family drama with a touch of comedy, led by the legendary duo Mohanlal and Shobana. Their reunion on screen after 20 years is clearly a moment fans have been waiting for.

Thudarum's emotional core has resonated with the audience despite its lack of extravagant stunts or the feel-good moniker. The movie examines the private chaos of a home, which is both relatable and personal. Furthermore, the figures are honest. On the first day, more than 61,000 tickets were sold, which is more than even high-profile action movies can match. While the story is penned by K.R. Sunil, it's the music composed by Jakes Bejoy that adds more emotional texture to the film. Produced under Mohanlal’s own banner, Aashirvad Cinemas, the movie is now all set to hit cinemas on April 25.

Inside the film, Shanmugham is portrayed by Mohanlal, and Lalitha is portrayed by Shobana. Together, they convey a flood of nostalgia to the screen. Their relationship seemed to have matured like good wine over the course of more than 50 years of shared cinematic enchantment. Despite still lagging behind Empuraan, which sold over a million tickets before its premiere, Thudarum has obviously already succeeded where it counts most: in the hearts of viewers. One amazing trailer is enough to do wonders and it looks like that worked well, as the makers are now releasing the Telugu-dubbed version of the movie as well in Telugu states, with the same title.

Sometimes all you need is a story that seems familiar, timeless chemistry, and quiet confidence. Thudarum got all the ingredients right!

