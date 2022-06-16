KGF Chapter 2 final worldwide box office collections
KGF Chapter 2 has almost exhausted its run at the box office. It is still running in a few centres in its tenth week but they will hardly add to its box office tally and the business is as good as closing. The total box office collections of KGF 2 in India is Rs. 992 crores approx to date. The movie grossed another $27 million internationally for a worldwide gross of Rs. 1198 crores approx, just shy of Rs. 1200 crores mark. Now the math does have film under Rs. 1200 crores, but since there is no centralised box office tracking in India and there is a lot of estimation involved in many of the tracking regions, with estimation there is a chance of overestimation or underestimation to some degree, so for all practical reasons, it's as good as Rs. 1200 crores.
Released in April, the film became the third movie in history to take Rs. 100 crores plus on opening day in India. The film continued to rake in moolahs at the box office for weeks to come, becoming the second-highest grosser ever in India, just behind Baahubali 2, beating RRR by almost Rs. 90 crores. The film mobilised over 5 crores viewers to cinemas in India, with a final admit count of 5.25 crores approx, the third-highest in the 21st century.
The film scored blockbuster numbers universally across the board, which is extremely rare. RRR also did over Rs. 900 crores in India but it was Telugu states that were doing the heavy lifting. It was a similar case internationally, RRR numbers did more than half of its biz in just one market i.e. North America while KGF 2 did bumper business everywhere whether it was the Middle East, Australia, Malaysia, Nepal or Europe.
The box office territorial breakdown for KGF: Chapter 2 is as follows:
AP/TS - Rs. 150 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 171.50 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 109.70 crores
Kerala - Rs. 66.10 crores
North India - Rs. 494.30 crores
India - Rs. 991.60 crores
North America - $7.45 million
Middle East - $8.13 million
Australia - $2.53 million
New Zealand - $0.43 million
Malaysia - $2.45 million
Singapore - $0.90 million
Nepal - $1.05 million
Rest of Asia - $0.65 million
UK - $1.46 million
Europe - $1.50 million
Rest of World - $0.50 million
Overseas - $27.05 million / Rs. 206.60 crores
Worldwide - Rs. 1198.20 crores
