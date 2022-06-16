KGF Chapter 2 final worldwide box office collections

KGF Chapter 2 has almost exhausted its run at the box office. It is still running in a few centres in its tenth week but they will hardly add to its box office tally and the business is as good as closing. The total box office collections of KGF 2 in India is Rs. 992 crores approx to date. The movie grossed another $27 million internationally for a worldwide gross of Rs. 1198 crores approx, just shy of Rs. 1200 crores mark. Now the math does have film under Rs. 1200 crores, but since there is no centralised box office tracking in India and there is a lot of estimation involved in many of the tracking regions, with estimation there is a chance of overestimation or underestimation to some degree, so for all practical reasons, it's as good as Rs. 1200 crores.

The film scored blockbuster numbers universally across the board, which is extremely rare. RRR also did over Rs. 900 crores in India but it was Telugu states that were doing the heavy lifting. It was a similar case internationally, RRR numbers did more than half of its biz in just one market i.e. North America while KGF 2 did bumper business everywhere whether it was the Middle East, Australia, Malaysia, Nepal or Europe.

The box office territorial breakdown for KGF: Chapter 2 is as follows:

AP/TS - Rs. 150 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 171.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 109.70 crores

Kerala - Rs. 66.10 crores

North India - Rs. 494.30 crores

India - Rs. 991.60 crores

North America - $7.45 million

Middle East - $8.13 million

Australia - $2.53 million

New Zealand - $0.43 million

Malaysia - $2.45 million

Singapore - $0.90 million

Nepal - $1.05 million

Rest of Asia - $0.65 million

UK - $1.46 million

Europe - $1.50 million

Rest of World - $0.50 million

Overseas - $27.05 million / Rs. 206.60 crores