Box Office: All-time biggest Top Ten Opening days in India; KGF Chapter 2 Third and Beast Ninth

As the actuals are starting to come in, KGF: Chapter 2 grossed Rs. 130 crores approx on Thursday, making it the third biggest opening day ever at the Indian box office behind Baahubali 2 and RRR. From the earlier reported estimates in the day, Karnataka came lower than the initial estimates of Rs. 28 crores, grossing Rs. 25 crores for the opening day, which is still the biggest single day in the state by a good margin.

The top ten opening days at the Indian box office are as follows:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs. 133.90 crores RRR - Rs. 133 crores K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 130 crores approx Saaho - Rs. 86.40 crores 2.0 - Rs. 69.60 crores Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 64.50 crores Thugs of Hindostan - Rs. 63.30 crores War - Rs. 61.70 crores Beast - Rs. 60 crores approx Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs. 54.80 crores

These are the only three films to cross Rs. 100 crores opening day in India and coincidentally are all within Rs. 4 crores of each other in 130s. Even after five years of release, Baahubali 2 remains the film to beat. Recently we had two films trying to take the record but both fell slightly short. Though needs to be said that, KGF 2 would have been at the top comfortably if not for losing business in Tamil Nadu due to competition from Beast, which itself was the new entrant in the list , currently standing at number 9.