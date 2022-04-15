Box Office: All-time biggest Top Ten Opening days in India; KGF Chapter 2 Third and Beast Ninth
As the actuals are starting to come in, KGF: Chapter 2 grossed Rs. 130 crores approx on Thursday, making it the third biggest opening day ever at the Indian box office behind Baahubali 2 and RRR. From the earlier reported estimates in the day, Karnataka came lower than the initial estimates of Rs. 28 crores, grossing Rs. 25 crores for the opening day, which is still the biggest single day in the state by a good margin.
The top ten opening days at the Indian box office are as follows:
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs. 133.90 crores
- RRR - Rs. 133 crores
- K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 130 crores approx
- Saaho - Rs. 86.40 crores
- 2.0 - Rs. 69.60 crores
- Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 64.50 crores
- Thugs of Hindostan - Rs. 63.30 crores
- War - Rs. 61.70 crores
- Beast - Rs. 60 crores approx
- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs. 54.80 crores
These are the only three films to cross Rs. 100 crores opening day in India and coincidentally are all within Rs. 4 crores of each other in 130s. Even after five years of release, Baahubali 2 remains the film to beat. Recently we had two films trying to take the record but both fell slightly short. Though needs to be said that, KGF 2 would have been at the top comfortably if not for losing business in Tamil Nadu due to competition from Beast, which itself was the new entrant in the list, currently standing at number 9.
The next film to take on Baahubali 2 will be Pushpa: The Rule next year and that may finally do the job as it will have the advantage of having the edge in AP/TS which gives huge numbers for the opening day and that is also the one place where KGF fell well short of Baahubali 2. Today there is potential to go as high as Rs. 200 crores for the opening day if a film ticks all the boxes right like Baahubali 2. Let’s hope we see that day sooner than later.
