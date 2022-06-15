RRR final worldwide box office collections; Closes run with 900 crores in India and 1100 crores Worldwide

S.S. Rajamouli’s epic action-drama RRR starring N.T.R. Junior and Ram Charan in the titular role has completed its run at the box office with a gross of Rs. 902 crores in India and Rs. 1111 crores worldwide. The film became the second-highest-grossing movie at the Indian box office upon release. It now sits at number three after KGF 2 overtook it last month.

The film went on to become the highest-grossing film in Telugu states , beating Baahubali: The Conclusion with Rs. 394 crores, earning Rs. 239 crores share. The Hindi version of the film put big numbers in North India with Rs. 324 crores entering the top ten grossers ever in the region. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka contributed strongly with Rs. 80 crores each.

The film is now available on digital platforms; Netflix and Zee 5 and has garnered record-breaking viewership. The film has reportedly 44 million hours viewed on Netflix in 24 days while over 16M hours on Zee5 for an estimated viewership of 20 million.

The box office territorial breakdown for RRR is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 164.20 crores (Rs. 94.50 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 62.30 crores (Rs. 46 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 167 crores (Rs. 98.80 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 393.50 crores (Rs. 239.30 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 79 crores (Rs. 38.40 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 80.70 crores (Rs. 39.50 crores share)

Kerala - Rs. 25.50 crores (Rs. 10.60 crores share)

North India - Rs. 323.40 crores (Rs. 126 crores share)

India - Rs. 902.10 crores (Rs. 453.80 crores share)

North America - $14.40 million

Middle East - $4.85 million

Australia - $2.66 million

New Zealand - $0.31 million

Malaysia - $0.55 million

Singapore - $0.50 million

Nepal - $0.80 million

Rest of Asia - $0.50 million

UK - $1.38 million

Europe - $1 million

Rest of World - $0.50 million

Overseas - $27.45 million / Rs. 209.30 crores (Rs. 94.70 crores share)