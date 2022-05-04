All-time Top Ten Highest Grossing movies in India; KGF Chapter 2 Second

Even after five years since its release, the number one spot stays with Baahubali 2, which is just at another level and feels almost untouchable. At the beginning of the year, the difference between Baahubali 2 and the runner-up was over Rs. 800 crores, now we have two films within Rs. 500 crores of the mega-grosser and there is a good chance for KGF 2 to even hit the four-digits mark, but that depends on how it holds in the coming weeks.

In terms of the number of viewers, the difference is even stark, with Baahubali 2 boasting 10 crores plus admits while both KGF 2 and RRR are at just around 4.5 crores. The former has a chance to reach the 5 crores number. At the current ticket prices, Baahubali 2 will adjust over Rs. 2000 crores. So in theory, the Indian box office can deliver a Rs. 2000 crores grosser but we are having a hard time even touching Rs. 1000 crores.

The top ten highest-grossing movies at the Indian box office are as follows:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs. 1346.90 crores K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 892 crores Approx (20 days) RRR - Rs. 887 crores Approx (40 days) Dangal - Rs. 511.30 crores 2.0 - Rs. 508.50 crores Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs. 482 crores PK - Rs. 455 crores Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 442.70 crores Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs. 434.70 crores Sanju - Rs. 434.30 crores

