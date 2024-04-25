Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan day wise box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer take lead in Week 2
While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are box office bombs, the latter has at least managed to show a better box office trending and put up better collections than the former.
Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan target a cumulative India nett of Rs 100 crores
Both Eid releases have incurred a giant loss to the producers, which will be difficult to cope with
Maidaan ended its second week at the box office with better results than its Eid rival Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Although it is too late in the day, Maidaan's trajectory atleast indicates that there has been a level of acceptance, even if it is on the lower end. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's drop of over 80 percent from the first week is horrific but one wouldn't expect more when there was ttotal rejection on the content front.
Maidaan Leads Bade Miyan Chote Miyan In Week 2 At Box Office; Both Films Are Still Disasters
While Maidaan added Rs 10.50 crores nett in its second week, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan could only manage Rs 6 crores or thereabouts. With no significant new releases in the coming days, the two films may continue to stick around. However, the lack of interest for both films will not allow them to do much from here. The cumulative nett that Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan target in India is Rs 100 crores. The cumulative overseas gross is 5 million dollars, which means the combined worldwide gross will only be Rs 165 crores, against a budget of Rs 600 crores, excluding rebates.
Maidaan And Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Box Office Performance Has Led To Corrections
The fact that Maidaan was a delayed film already limited its prospects. However, in case of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it was a freshly made multistarrer, by one of India's most bankable directors. The disastrous reception of the Eid releases will be difficult to cope, for the Hindi Movie Industry. The budget of films are being reassessed so that the possibility of a loss can be curtailed. Films where there is no room for that, are straight away being shelved.
The Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan And Maidaan Are As Under
|Day
|Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
|Maidaan
|Premieres
|-
|Rs 2 crores
|Thursday
|Rs 15 crores
|Rs 4.25 crores
|Friday
|Rs 7.50 crores
|Rs 3 crores
|Saturday
|Rs 8.25 crores
|Rs 5.75 crores
|Sunday
|Rs 8.75 crores
|Rs 6.25 crores
|Monday
|Rs 2.25 crores
|Rs 1.50 crores
|Tuesday
|Rs 2 crores
|Rs 1.60 crores
|Wednesday
|Rs 2.25 crores
|Rs 2 crores
|2nd Thursday
|Rs 1.50 crores
|Rs 1.20 crores
|2nd Friday
|Rs 1.35 crores
|Rs 1.50 crores
|2nd Saturday
|Rs 1.65 crores
|Rs 2.75 crores
|2nd Sunday
|Rs 1.75 crores
|Rs 3.25 crores
|2nd Monday
|Rs 0.35 crores
|Rs 0.75 crores
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs 0.30 crores
|Rs 0.75 crores
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs 0.30 crores
|Rs 0.70 crores
|2nd Thursday
|Rs 0.25 crores
|Rs 0.65 crores
|Total
|Rs 53.45 crores
|Rs 37.90 crores
About Maidaan
Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn) is the coach of the Indian Football Team that faces a thrashing defeat to Yugoslavia in the Helsinki Olympics of 1952. Being a coach, he gives a few valid reasons as to why the team lost, and demands full control over football in India.
He scouts for talents across India and builds a team that goes on to come fourth in the 1956 Australian Olympics. His team also gives the biggest footballing nations a run for their money in the 1960 Rome Olympics. However, since they fail to reach the qualifiers, the federation that looks after Indian football, fires Rahim. The story that follows, shows how he eventually returns to become the coach that leads his team to a glorious victory at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962, against all odds.
About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about 2 elite soldiers (Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff), who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman (Prithviraj Sukumaran) who wants to destroy India.
