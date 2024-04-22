Malayalam blockbuster Aavesham defied gravity in the second week as the collections saw an uptick from the holiday-boosted first weekend. The Fahadh Faasil led action comedy grossed Rs. 16.25 crore in its second weekend, which represents a 15 per cent jump from last week. The film also recorded the highest day of the run yesterday on the second Sunday. The total collections of the film have soared to Rs. 52 crore plus in eleven days in India.

Additionally, Aavesham has grossed USD 4.75 million (Rs. 39.50 crore) internationally, for a worldwide sum of nearly Rs. 92 crore. The film will be crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark tomorrow.

The box office collections of Aavesham at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 36 crore (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 4.25 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 5.75 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 6.25 crore

Total - Rs. 52.25 crore

In Kerala, the film grossed Rs. 11 crore plus in the second weekend, which is the highest for the year, ahead of the year’s biggest grossers; Aadujeevitham and Manjummel Boys. The eleven-day total in the state stands just shy of Rs. 40 crore. The film hasn’t gone below Rs. 3 crore in the daily collections till now, while the other two had a couple of them in their first eleven days. Based on the film’s phenomenal trend so far, it is certain to reach the top grossers in the state with Rs. 70 crore plus, it could very well go in the 80s. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The film is performing strongly outside Kerala as well with Rs. 6 crore plus in Karnataka and Rs. 4.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. In the former, it is tracking ahead of where Manjummel Boys was in its first eleven days before it went on to gross Rs. 15 crore in the state.



ALSO READ: Ghilli box office collections: Vijay starrer raids a record breaking Rs. 12Cr Worldwide