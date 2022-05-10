Box Office: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 exceeds 5 crores footfalls in India

Another day, another milestone. The box office monster KGF Chapter 2 continues to rake in moolahs at the box office. Prashant Neel directed crime-drama starring Yash has now mobilised 5 crores plus viewers to the cinemas in India since its release in April. The film has recorded 5.05 crores footfalls at the Indian box office in 26 days of run so far. It has grossed Rs. 958 crores approx to date in India and is heading for Rs. 1000 crores plus full run, possibly around Rs. 1020 crores. That means it can add another 35-40 lakhs admits to its tally and close around 5.50 crores viewership theatrically.

The North and South split for the movie are 2.35 crores and 2.70 crores respectively, with 85 lakhs approx viewers in AP/TS, 70 lakhs each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and 45 lakhs in Kerala.

This also makes KGF 2 only the third movie to go over 5 crores admits in the 21st century after Gadar and Baahubali: The Conclusion. There is also Baahubali: The Beginning which had an estimated 4.90 crores of viewers, but since there is no centralised box office tracking in India, it is extremely hard to get actual admissions. So for all practical purposes that will be as good as 5 crores as well. Other than that, there is RRR to go over the 4 crores mark with 4.40 crores viewers to date in India. Then there are another dozen movies to go over 3 crores since 2000 including the likes of Dangal, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, 2.0, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK, Dhoom 3, Endhiran, etc.

The most-watched movies at the Indian box office since 2000 are as follows:

Baahubali 2 - 10.80 crores Gadar - 8-9 crores approx KGF Chapter 2 - 5.05 crores Baahubali - 4.90 crores RRR - 4.40 crores

