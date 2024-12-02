Moana 2 Extended Weekend Worldwide Box Office Collections: Dwayne Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho's musical adventure set all-time record; Grosses USD 386.3 million

Moana 2, starring Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, continues with a solid run at the box office. The animated movie stormed the box office, taking full advantage of a 5-day extended weekend during the Thanksgiving festival.

Moana 2 BEATS Frozen 2; Emerges biggest global opener of all-time among Animation titles

Bankrolled by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the musical adventure set an all-time record in its extended first weekend. Moana 2 took a historic start by smashing USD 386.3 million at the worldwide box office on its first weekend, emerging as the biggest global opener of all time among Animation titles. The movie beats the likes of Frozen 2 (USD 358.2 million) and The Super Mario Bros Movie (USD 375.6 million) to set a new benchmark at the box office.

As expected, 74% of its opening weekend revenue came from the domestic box office, while the remaining was contributed by the foreign markets. The movie collected over USD 221 million in its 5-day extended weekend in the US. Interestingly, the original Moana (2016) ended its domestic run at USD 248.7 million. The sequel will surpass that figure in a couple of days.

Aside from its fantabulous performance at the domestic box office, the animation title performed exceptionally well in the international territories. The Dwayne Johnson-Auli’i Cravalho movie raked over USD 165.3 million from overseas locations. It performed best in France and the UK, contributing more than USD 15 million over the long weekend.

Moana 2 emerges as the 5th biggest Hollywood opener globally post-pandemic

Though Moana 2 has taken the all-time best start during the Thanksgiving weekend, it also bagged the fifth biggest opening title for Hollywood post-pandemic at the worldwide box office.

Talking about the same, Spiderman No Way No Home rules the charts with a massive USD 600.5 million, followed by Multiverse Of Madness (USD 452 million), Deadpool and Wolverine (USD 444.7 million), and Avatar The Way Of Water (USD 441.7 million).

Advertisement

The movie is set for a long run at the box office, with a shot of hitting the USD 1 billion mark. However, its hold in the coming weeks will determine whether the movie will be able to enter this coveted club or not.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: 7 Highest Grossing Animated Movies Of All Time: The Lion King tops