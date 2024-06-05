7 Highest Grossing Animated Movies Of All Time: The Lion King tops

Animated movies have lured family audiences to theatres for almost a hundred years now. Today, animated films make a significant chunk of the theatrical revenue and also make a good percentage of the year’s highest grossers. Every year, the moviegoers have bestowed love upon animated films. Here’s having a look at the highest grossing animated films of all time at the worldwide box office.

7 Highest Grossing Animated Films At The Worldwide Box Office

1. The Lion King (2019)

The Lion King is unquestionably one of the most loved stories ever told. Disney has released two The Lion King films in theatres of which the new, photo-realistic animated version is, and remains the highest grossing animated film of all time. The movie, despited mixed reviews, grossed a jaw-dropping 1.66 billion dollars worldwide. It had two-thirds of its collections come from outside the domestic market and that’s staggering for a movie that actually performed exceptionally, domestically.

The Lion King was the second highest worldwide grosser of 2019, only behind Avengers: Endgame. A prequel to The Lion King titled Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to release in theatres in December, 2024. The makers would hope that Mufasa, like The Lion King, will be just as big a phenomenon.

2. Frozen 2

Frozen 2, the sequel to Frozen as the name suggests, is the second highest grossing animated movie of all time. It was the third highest grossing film of 2019 at the worldwide box office, only behind Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King. The movie grossed over 1.45 billion dollars worldwide and Disney made a profit of around 600 million dollars out of the movie.

While Frozen 2 is the second highest grossing animated film, Frozen is the fourth highest grossing animated film. To note, Frozen was the highest grossing animated movie at the time of its release.

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the newest entry to the list of highest grossing animated movies of all time and is the only animated movie to make it to the list after the Covid-19 Pandemic. It grossed over 1.36 billion dollars and was the the second highest grossing film of 2023, only behind Barbie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also the highest grossing movie based on a video game.

4. Frozen

The Disney princess film rocked the box office when it released back in 2013. The movie emerged as the highest grossing animated movie of all time, at the time of its release. It grossed 1.28 billion dollars and while it was the highest grossing movie of the year, it was the fifth highest grossing movie of all time, then.

Frozen was a massively profitable venture for Disney. The profits for the film went over 400 million dollars. A sequel was greenlit seeing how well Frozen was received and the sequel ended up being an even bigger hit when it was released. Frozen 3 has officially been announced and is expected to hit theatres in 2026. Going by the theatrical track record of the franchise, a worldwide gross of over a billion dollars looks like a forgone conclusion.

5. Incredibles 2

Incredibles 2, yet another Disney flick, finds itself, 5th in the list of highest grossing animated films of all time. The 2018 release grossed an exceptional 1.24 billion dollars worldwide, against a budget of around 200 million dollars. The Incredibles in 2004 grossed 630 million dollars and Incredibles 2 almost managed to double it.

A sequel to Incredibles 2 has officially been announced and the movie should hit the theatres, positively in 2026.

6. Minions

Minions, a spinoff in the Despicable Me franchise, is currently the sixth highest grossing animated movie of all time. The movie, despite the mixed reception, smashed a billion dollars, as it grossed around 1.16 billion dollars worldwide.

Minions was the first film from the Despicable Me franchise to hit a billion dollars and since then, Despicable 3 has also cracked a billion dollars. In the list of top 15 animated films of all time, 4 are Despicable Me films and it is just a matter of time before Despicable Me 4 also becomes part of the coveted list. What's special about the Minion films is that they are not as expensive as the ones created by Disney and thus they are able to turn profitable quite easily.

7. Toy Story 4

The Toy Story franchise consists of the most loved animated films. For years, they have been regarded as the standard for animated movies. While every Toy Story movie is a box office juggernaut, Toy Story 4 finds itself in the 7th position, in the list of highest grossing animated films. Toy Story 4 cracked a billion dollars worldwide, much like Toy Story 3 in 2010.

Toy Story 4 had the biggest opening for an animated film of all time. It was immensely profitable for the makers as well. However, it was expected to do much better.

Following Is The List Of Highest Grossing Animated Films Of All Time

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 The Lion King (2019) 1.66 billion dollars 2 Frozen 2 1.45 billon dollars 3 The Super Mario Bros. Movie 1.36 billion dollars 4 Frozen 1.28 billion dollars 5 Incredibles 2 1.24 billion dollars 6 Minions 1.16 billion dollars 7 Toy Story 4 1.07 billion dollars

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

Conclusion: Animated Films Will Continue To Reign Supreme

Animated films are going to continue to lure audiences to theatres. The future looks very promising. After two very successful outings in the form of The Garfield Movie and Kung Fu Panda 4 in 2024, the movie industry has its eyes set on Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4, which can well be among the highest grossing animated movies of all time. A Moana film whose promo broke digital records, is also set to release towards the end of the year.

Which animated movie are you most excited about and why? Also which is your favourite animated movie from the list of highest grossing animated movies worldwide?

