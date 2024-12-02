Moana 2 First Weekend India Box Office Collection: Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson's film observes a STRONG trend; Nets Rs 10 crore

Moana 2, the sequel to the 2016 film Moana, has completed three days of its release. Produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the recently released animated film stars Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their roles as Moana and Maui. Speaking of its first weekend's business in India, Moana 2 has been going strong at the box office.

Moana 2 Nets Rs 10 Crore In First Weekend At Indian Box Office; Witnesses Strong Trend

Jointly helmed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, Moana 2 had an excellent start on its opening day, as it managed to net Rs 2 crore. It collected Rs 2 crore at subsidized rates of Rs 99, courtesy, Cinema Lovers Day. After fetching Rs 3.5 crore on Saturday, the Disney animated film earned Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday. The three-day cume collection of Moana 2 stands around Rs 10 crore (Rs 9.75 crore) net in India.

Day-Wise Collections Of Moana 2 In India Are As Follows

Days India Net Collections Friday Rs 2 crore Saturday Rs 3.5 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Total Rs 9.75 crore in three days

Moana 2 To Enter Top 10 Highest-Grossing Animated Movies In India

Moana 2 is expected to enter the list of India's top 10 highest-grossing animated movies (excluding live-action). Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which grossed Rs 55.50 crore, is currently in the first spot, followed by Incredibles 2 (Rs 54.50 crore), Frozen 2 (Rs 54 crore) and Kung Fu Panda 4 (Rs 42 crore).

Moana 2 Is The Third Biggest Opener For An Animated Movie

Walt Disney's Moana 2 boasts of being the third biggest opener as an animated film. Incredibles 2 tops the list, and Inside Out 2 is in the second position. Moana 2 minted USD 57.5 million (USD 43.7 million and USD 13.8 million from previews). Incredibles 2 and Inside Out 2 fetched USD 71.2 million and USD 63.5 million during their respective releases, at the domestic box office.

Moana 2 In Theatres

You can watch Moana 2 at a theatre near you now.

