Red One Worldwide Box Office Collection: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' Christmas action comedy targets USD 200 million finish; mints little under USD 150 million

Released a month before Christmas 2024, Red One is now playing in cinemas. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in the lead roles, who team up to locate a kidnapped Santa Claus, played by JK Simmons. Also featuring Lucy Liu and Kiernan Shipka, the November 15 release has been running in theaters for almost three weeks now.

Red One Collects USD 150 Million Globally; Inches Towards USD 200 Million Mark In End Run

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Red One has fetched a global collection of USD 148.6 million till its third weekend. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-starrer earned USD 76 million at the North American box office at the time of this article. Speaking of its international business, the Christmas action comedy collected USD 72.6 million in 75 markets so far. Red One is likely to end its theatrical run in the range of USD 180 million to USD 200 million.

Here's How Much Red One Has Collected So Far

Worldwide USD 148.6 million Domestic USD 76 million International USD 72.6 million

Dwayne Johnson Refuses To Slow Down At Box Office

Also known as The Rock, Dwayne Johnson has two films running in theaters including Red One and the recent release, Moana 2. Released on November 29, it has emerged as the third biggest opener for an animated film.

Before Red One, Dwayne has previously worked with director Jake Kasdan in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). While the 2017 film collected USD 962 million worldwide, the 2019 movie earned USD 801.6 million globally.

Watch The Official Trailer Of Red One Here:

Red One Was Supposed To Be Pure Amazon Release

Red One was initially scheduled for a direct release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 2023. However, it was later announced that it would come to theatres in November 2024, citing delays due to the 2023 WGA/SAG-Aftra strikes.

Now, the earnings of the Dwayne Johnson-starrer for its theatrical release would be considered extra cash, as it would have missed these collections completely if released only on the streaming platform.

Red One releasing in cinemas would also benefit Amazon Prime as it would generate more awareness and hype regarding the steaming-turned-theatrical movie among cine-goers. If it works well, the film can be premiered on the streaming platform later.

