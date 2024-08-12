7 Highest Grossing Comedy Movies Worldwide: Deadpool & Wolverine takes the second spot

Comedy is considered among the most difficult genres of filmmaking. It is very tricky and demands on-point humor and great comic timing. Experts believe that a slight over-the-top moment can ruin the whole magic. Talking of the commercial side, comedy movies have always been big money-spinners at the box office, and they enjoy a huge fan base across the globe. The recently released movie Deadpool & Wolverine is a testimony, as it has made its place among the highest-grossing comedy movies of all time in just two weeks of release.

There is an audience who only visits theatres for comedy releases. Over time, filmmakers have experimented with comedy, merging it with different genres like drama, horror, superhero, and others. Here's taking a look at the highest-grossing comedy movies at the worldwide box office.

Top 7 Highest-Grossing Comedy Movies at the Worldwide Box Office

1. Barbie

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie tops the chart as the highest-grossing comedy movie of all time. The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead role won critical acclaim as well as audience love at the ticket window. Barbie grossed over $1.44 billion at the worldwide box office and turned out to be one of the biggest money spinners of all time.

Released alongside Oppenheimer, the live-action fantasy comedy movie recorded numerous milestones and was the key catalyst in the popular Barbienheimer trend. The movie won an Academy Award for Best Original Song after securing 8 nominations at the prestigious event. Barbie was also awarded the Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Moreover, it ended up emerging as the highest-grossing film ever released by Warner Bros.



2. Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is still running in cinemas. The Superhero comedy movie marked the return of Marvel Studios at the box office. Directed by Shawn Levy, the much-celebrated American movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead roles.

Made on an expected budget of $200 million, Deadpool & Wolverine recently entered the $1 Billion mark at the global box office. Noting its exceptional theatrical run and trend, the movie is likely to collect over $1.35 Billion in its lifetime. Deadpool & Wolverine is currently the second highest-grossing comedy movie of all time.



3. Hi, Mom

The Chinese comedy-drama helmed by debutant Jia Ling remained the highest-grossing movie by a solo female director in the world till the arrival of Barbie in 2023. The movie won the audience's heart and critical acclaim with its superlative writing and performances. Starring Jia Ling along with Zhang Xiaofei, Shen Teng, and Chen He in pivotal roles, the movie raked over $ 841 Million globally and secured the third spot among the highest-grossing comedy movies of all time.

Hi, Mom is a semi-autobiographical drama with a strong emotional depth. It is one of the most celebrated Chinese movies of all time.

4. Deadpool 2

The Superhero comedy Deadpool 2, released in 2018, enjoyed a great theatrical run. The movie, directed by David Leitch, carried forward the legacy of the X-Men film series and Deadpool (2016). Based on the popular Marvel Comics, the comedy movie minted $785 million at the worldwide box office, securing the fourth spot among the highest-grossing comedy movies worldwide.

Starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, the movie opened to mixed word of mouth but ended up being one of the biggest money-spinners at the ticket window. A sequel, Deadpool & Wolverine, is currently running in cinemas and storming at the box office.



5. Deadpool

The fifth spot is occupied by Ryan Reynolds’ popular movie Deadpool. The much loved Superhero comedy drama marked the directorial debut of Tim Miller. The movie mounted on an estimated budget of $58 million went on to collect $782.6 million at the worldwide box office and proved to be a huge success.

The movie broke numerous records and set a new milestone by becoming the highest grossing X-Men film in its release year.

6. Detective Chinatown 3

The third installment of the popular Chinese comedy film franchise Detective Chinatown emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office. The movie, directed by Chen Sicheng, stars Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran in the lead roles. Detective Chinatown 3 raked over $686 million at the global box office, becoming the sixth highest-grossing comedy movie of all time. It broke several records and also became the highest-grossing non-English R-rated movie in the world.

Detective Chinatown 3 is considered among the most celebrated Chinese movies of all time.

7. Men in Black 3

The 2012 released sci-fi action-comedy drama Men in Black 3 recorded massive theatrical returns at the box office. The third installment of the Men in Black (MIB) franchise minted $624 million against the production cost of $225 million (est.). The Barry Sonnenfeld directorial movie is presently the 7th highest grossing comedy movie of all time.

Men in Black 3 stars Will Smith, Jimmy Lee Jones, and Josh Brolin in the leading roles. It is the final installment of the trilogy film.

So, these are the top 7 highest-grossing comedy movies of all time at the worldwide box office. Besides the above-mentioned movies, some other notable comedy movies that left an impact at the box office are The Hangover 2, The Mermaid, Ted, Detective Chinatown, and more.

List of highest grossing comedy movies at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Barbie USD 1.44 billion 2 Deadpool & Wolverine USD 1.35 billion (est.) 3 Hi, Mom USD 841 million 4 Deadpool 2 USD 785 million 5 Deadpool USD 783 million 6 Detective Chinatown USD 686 million 7 Men in Black 3 USD 624 million

*Note: Animated movies are not included.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

