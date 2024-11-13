On This Day At The Box Office: Revisiting Jab Tak Hai Jaan on its 12th anniversary

Late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra is remembered for several classics including Silsila, Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, Darr, Lamhe and many more. Chopra's final film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan is one of the most popular movies from his illustrious filmography. The legend brought Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma together on-screen for the first time in 2012. Shah Rukh's sizzling chemistry with Katrina and his sweet camaraderie with Anushka are cherished till date. Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which hit the big screens on November 13, 2012, completed 12 years of its release today. Let's take a lookback at how SRK, Katrina and Anushka-starrer performed at the box office.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Grossed Rs 210 Crore Worldwide; Turned Out To Be Hit

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Jab Tak Hai Jaan emerged as a hit at the box office. It grossed Rs 210.25 crore worldwide during its release. Made on a budget of Rs 78 crore, Yash Chopra's directorial minted Rs 12.5 crore on its opening day at the ticket windows. Jab Tak Hai Jaan collected USD 13.25 million overseas. It was one of the highest-grossing films overseas back then.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan Is a Part of the 100-Crore Club In India

As far as its domestic box office collections are concerned, Jab Tak Hai Jaan earned Rs 137.75 crore gross in India back then. The total India net collection of Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif's 2012 film, was Rs 101.5 crore.

Here's A Break Up Of Its Box Office Performance

PARTICULARS FIGURES First Day Rs 12.5 crore First Weekend Rs 40.5 crore Total India Net Rs 101.5 crore India Gross Rs 137.75 crore Overseas USD 13.25 million Total Worldwide Gross Rs 210.25 crore Footfalls Rs 1.25 crore Budget Rs 78 crore

Watch The Official Trailer of Jab Tak Hai Jaan:

All About Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Released during the Diwali weekend, Yash Chopra's directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan received mixed responses from critics and the audience. Chopra's last film clashed with Son of Sardaar at the box office. Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha's film was also a hit during its release.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar together ensured the highest-ever total collections for Hindi films on a single date in India. Both of them jointly surpassed Aamir Khan-starrer 3 idiots's India net collections. 2 films proving to be hits is a rare thing to happen at the box office.

In the 2012 film, SRK played the role of Major Samar Anand, a soldier for the Bomb Disposal Squad in the Indian Army. Katrina was cast as his love interest, Meera Thapar. Anushka's character was Akira Rai, a documentary filmmaker.

Did you watch the film in theatres? It is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.