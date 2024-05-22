7 SRK's Highest Grossing Movies: Jawan tops

Shah Rukh Khan, also referred to as SRK, is one of the most loved and admired film personalities in the world. In a career spanning across 4 decades and over 30 years, the actor has not just inspired many, but has also taught them how to love. His movie journey is enviable because of the size and frequency of his successes, and because of the sheer longevity. Here’s having a look at SRK’s Highest Grossing Movies at the worldwide box office.

7 SRK’s Highest Grossing Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1. Jawan

Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi among others is SRK’s highest grossing film till date, with gross worldwide collections of around Rs 1159 crores. The film took a record breaking start for a Hindi feature and was an unstoppable force at the movie theatres for weeks. It emerged as the highest grossing Indian movie of 2023 and highest grossing SRK movie, after surpassing the collections of Pathaan.

Jawan, despite being an expensive film, could recover more than its entire budget from just the worldwide theatrical share. It ended up with SRK having his largest payday, of well over Rs 200 crores (over 25 million dollars). Since the release of Jawan, both the actor and director have expressed their willingness to collaborate on another huge project. It is just a matter of time before it happens.

2. Pathaan

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, marked the return of SRK on the big screen after over 4 years. Shah Rukh Khan consciously took a break after the disappointing box office performance of Zero and returned with a film that created history. Pathaan became the first Hindi film to gross over Rs 1000 crores worldwide, without aid from China. It also managed to beat the nett Hindi collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Pathaan changed the tides for SRK and he followed it up with another industry hit that is Jawan, and a massively successful romantic-drama directed by Rajkummar Hirani, Dunki. The gargantuan success of Pathaan helped YRF register a huge profit after the dull performance of their other post-covid releases. The scripting and pre-production of Pathaan 2 is underway and the much anticipated film is targeting a 2026 release.

3. Dunki

Dunki is the third film of Shah Rukh Khan’s holy 2023 trilogy. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Dunki emerged a global success, grossing comfortably over Rs 420 crores. It crossed Rs 200 crores nett domestically and also grossed over 20 million dollars internationally. The movie’s word of mouth was on the mixed side and it also faced a clash in the form of Salaar, which curtailed its potential of grossing over Rs 500 crores worldwide.

Considering how Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan performed at the box office and considering the track record of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki was seen by many as a film that did less than what its potential was. Regardless, with a cost of production of around Rs 80 crores excluding talent fee, both SRK and Hirani earned a neat paycheck of well over Rs 100 crores.

4. Chennai Express

Chennai Express directed by Rohit Shetty and co-starring Deepika Padukone, grossed close to Rs 400 crores at the worldwide box office, over a decade back, in the year 2013. While it was India’s highest grossing film, it settled for the second spot at the worldwide box office, only behind 3 Idiots. 3 Idiots was also released in China unlike Chennai Express which didn’t see a release in non-traditional international markets.

Chennai Express broke initial as well as lifetime box office records. Shah Rukh Khan proved that his stardom is enough to propel even a mixed word-of-mouth film to a record-smashing final number. Chennai Express ended being the second highest Indian grosser of 2013, only behind the heist franchise film Dhoom 3.

5. Dilwale

Dilwale, also directed by Rohit Shetty, and co-starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, grossed around Rs 375 crores worldwide. It was regarded as a major underperformer at the domestic box office while it did exceptionally well at the overseas box office, setting benchmarks in few international circuits like Malaysia. Dilwale was the second highest worldwide grosser of 2015, only behind Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Dilwale clashed with Bajirao Mastani. The SRK film obviously took the bigger opening but gradually, Bajirao Mastani started to catch up since it had a better audience word of mouth. While the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film could take a lead in India, it could not, in the overseas and at the worldwide box office. Dilwale was panned by critics and audiences alike. It is regarded as one of the few films of his that cost him his goodwill; Something that he earned back after his 2023 stint.

6. Happy New Year

Happy New Year, directed by Farah Khan and co-starring Deepika Padukone, took the box office by storm on the first day, where it broke single day records. The movie’s mixed to negative word of mouth didn’t let it capitalise on the solo Diwali slot, yet it secured itself a super-hit verdict. It ended up grossing little over Rs 340 crores worldwide and was the third highest worldwide grosser of the year, only behind PK and Kick.

Happy New Year, despite being a super-hit in terms of collections, challenged SRK’s box office invincibility. After the 2014 Diwali release, Shah Rukh Khan faced clashes during Dilwale and Raees. While SRK, in both the clashes, emerged victorious, his movies could not reach the level of collections that they would have, had they released solo.

7. Raees

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia and co-starring Mahira Khan, grossed over Rs 270 crores at the worldwide box office, in a clash with Kaabil. The movie took an excellent start and trended well over the extended five day weekend before showing drops over the weekdays. Raees, despite being successful for all its stakeholders, was referred to as an underperformer because one simply expects more from a Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

The period following Raees was SRK’s lowest career phase. SRK acted in two massive theatrical duds, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero, and then took a long sabbatical. He introspected and came back strong with 3 major successes in 2023.

Following is a list of SRK's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Jawan Rs 1159 crores 2 Pathaan Rs 1047 crores 3 Dunki Rs 425 crores 4 Chennai Express Rs 396 crores 5 Dilwale Rs 372.50 crores 6 Happy New Year Rs 343 crores 7 Raees Rs 273 crores

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

Upcoming Shah Rukh Khan Films

After Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan took a long break as he had constantly been working for a couple of years. His next film is King, to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring Suhana Khan. King is an action-thriller. While Siddharth Anand will look after the film’s action portions, music director Anirudh Ravichander will look into the film’s music. After King, SRK will start shooting for Pathaan 2. Pathaan 2 is set to go on floors in early 2025.

Conclusion

Shah Rukh Khan is a great example of what longevity of a career looks like. The actor didn’t deliver moderate successes but delivered two, back to back, record-breaking successes in the form of Pathaan and Jawan, after the sabbatical he took in 2018, post the release of Zero. SRK has never compromised on budget and vision and that’s the reason the production value of his movies is impeccable. He may have a few underperformers but he has never not given 100 percent to his work and that’s the reason audiences generally look forward to a Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Which is your favourite film from SRK’s top grossing movies list? Let us know in the comments below.

