Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary: When Jab Tak Hai Jaan director shared how his heart told him 'bohot hogaya' in last interview with Shah Rukh Khan

Yash Chopra, the visionary filmmaker who redefined Indian cinema by weaving romance and love into unforgettable stories, gifted the world iconic love tales like Raj-Simran and Veer-Zaara during a remarkable career spanning six decades. On his birth anniversary, we reflect on a poignant moment from his last interview with Jab Tak Hai Jaan star Shah Rukh Khan, where the legendary director revealed that his heart had whispered, 'bohot hogaya'—a heartfelt expression marking the end of an illustrious journey.

During a live televised conversation on his birthday in 2012 with Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Chopra was asked about his plans for future films after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Shah Rukh eagerly inquired, “When is your next film? When is the next one? Because this has been the great experience and I’d like to do it again." In response, the legendary filmmaker offered a deeply reflective answer, sharing how he had never lived his life by calculation or planning.

Instead, he followed the flow of life, led by his heart. In that candid moment, Yash Chopra revealed that his heart now felt it was time to step away, marking the close of an extraordinary career. He said, "Meine life bitayi hai dil mera kya kehta hai. Jab mera dil kuch kahe phir mein logo ki parwah nahi karta. Mera dil kehta hai ‘bohot ho gaya’.” (I spent my life listening to my heart. When my heart says something I don’t care what people have to say. My heart says ‘I’ve had enough’).

Born in 1932 in Lahore, now part of Pakistan, Yash Chopra arrived in Mumbai, then Bombay, after Partition with just Rs 200 and a dream of becoming a filmmaker. Although he initially planned to pursue engineering, his deep-rooted passion for cinema led him to the city where he began his journey as an assistant director, first to I. S. Johar and later to his brother, renowned director-producer B. R. Chopra.

Known for his grand vision, Chopra's films were synonymous with lavish foreign locales and spectacular scale. While his early career saw him dabbling in various genres, it was his romantic masterpieces like Silsila, Chandni, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that cemented his legacy.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema, Chopra's career spanned more than five decades and over 50 films. He passed away at the age of 80 in Mumbai after contracting dengue, leaving behind a cinematic legacy that continues to inspire generations.

