The 100 Crore Box Office Club Movies: From Ghajini, Kesari to Stree 2; Bollywood films that made it to this coveted club

Salman Khan holds the record of giving the most (17) back-to-back Rs 100 crore net grossers at the Indian box office. Check out the entire list!

In 2008, Aamir Khan's Ghajini became the first Bollywood movie to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office. The movie made history by collecting Rs 114 crore net in India, becoming the new benchmark for all upcoming releases. Those days, Rs 100 Crore Club was considered an elite box office benchmark that only a few big tentpole movies could crack. 

Soon after Aamir Khan, Salman Khan took the legacy of mass cinema forward and smashed back-to-back 17 consecutive movies that netted Rs 100 crore or more at the Indian box office. Besides the Dabangg actor, Akshay Kumar delivered 16 movies in this coveted club. Around 100 movies have made it to this elite box office club to date. Check out the full list here: 

The 100 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection) Are As Follows:

Sr. No Year Movie Net Collection
1 2008 Ghajini Rs 114 crore
2 2009 3 Idiots Rs 201.25 crore
3 2010 Dabangg Rs 141.25 crore
4 2010 Golmaal 3 Rs 108 crore
5 2011 Ready Rs 120.75 crore
6 2011 Bodyguard Rs 144.75 crore
7 2011 Ra. One Rs 114 crore
8 2011 Don 2 Rs 106.50 crore
9 2012 Agneepath Rs 120 crore
10 2012 Housefull 2 Rs 112.50 crore
11 2012 Rowdy Rathore Rs 131.25 crore
12 2012 Bol Bachchan Rs 100 crore
13 2012 Ek Tha Tiger Rs 186 crore
14 2012 Barfi! Rs 105.50 crore
15 2012 Jab Tak Hai Jaan Rs 101.50 crore
16 2012 Dabangg 2 Rs 149.50 crore
17 2013 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 178 crore
18 2013 Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Rs 109.25 crore
19 2013 Chennai Express Rs 207.75 crore
20 2013 Krrish 3 Rs 175.75 crore
21 2013 Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram - Leela Rs 113 crore
22 2013 Dhoom 3 Rs 260.75 crore
23 2014 Jai Ho Rs 109.25 crore
24 2014 2 States Rs 101.75 crore
25 2014 Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty Rs 113 crore
26 2014 Kick Rs 211.75 crore
27 2014 Singham Returns Rs 140 crore
28 2014 Bang Bang Rs 141 crore
29 2014 Happy New Year Rs 178.50 crore
30 2014 PK Rs 337.75 crore
31 2015 Tanu Weds Manu Returns Rs 148.75
32 2015 ABCD 2 Rs 103.50 crore
33 2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 315.50 crore
34 2015 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 194.25 crore
35 2015 Dilwale Rs 140 crore
36 2015 Bajirao Mastani Rs 183.75 crore
37 2016 Airlift Rs 123.50 crore
38 2016 Housefull 3 Rs 108 crore
39 2016 Sultan Rs 300.75 crore
40 2016 Rustom Rs 124.50 crore
41 2016 MS Dhoni: The Untold Story Rs 119 crore
42 2016 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Rs 106.50 crore
43 2016 Dangal Rs 374.50 crore
44 2017 Raees Rs 128.75 crore
45 2017 Jolly LLB 2 Rs 107.75 crore
46 2017 Badrinath Ki Dulhania Rs 114 crore
47 2017 Tubelight Rs 114.50 crore
48 2017 Toilet Ek Prem Katha Rs 132 crore
49 2017 Judwaa 2 Rs 132.50 crore
50 2017 Golmaal Again Rs 205.50 crore
51 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 339 crore
52 2018 Sanju Rs 334.50 crore
53 2018 Padmaavat Rs 282.25 crore
54 2018 Simmba Rs 239.75 crore
55 2018 Race 3 Rs 166 crore
56 2018 Baaghi 2 Rs 160.75 crore
57 2018 Thugs Of Hindustan Rs 138.25 crore
58 2018 Badhaai Ho Rs 134.50 crore
59 2018 Stree  Rs 124.50 crore
60 2018 Raazi Rs 122.50 crore
61 2018 Gold Rs 102 crore
62 2018 Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Rs 100.75 crore
63 2019 War  Rs 292.75 crore
64 2019 Kabir Singh Rs 276.25 crore
65 2019 URI: The Surgical Strike Rs 244 crore
66 2019 Housefull 4 Rs 205.75 crore
67 2019 Bharat Rs 197.25 crore
68 2019 Good Newwz Rs 196.25 crore
69 2019 Mission Mangal Rs 192.75 crore
70 2019 Kesari Rs 152 crore
71 2019 Total Dhamaal Rs 150 crore
72 2019 Chhichhore Rs 147.25 crore
73 2019 Super 30 Rs 147 crore
74 2019 Dream Girl Rs 139.25 crore
75 2019 Dabangg 3 Rs 135 crore
76 2019 Gully Boy Rs 134.25 crore
77 2019 Bala Rs 111.75 crore
78 2020      Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior       Rs 269.75 crore
79 2021 Sooryavanshi Rs 195.50 crore           
80 2021 83 Rs 103.75 crore
81 2022 Gangubai Kathiawadi Rs 126.25 crore
82 2022 The Kashmir Files Rs 247 crore
83 2022 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 181.50 crore
84 2022 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva      Rs 230.25 crore
85 2022 Drishyam 2 Rs 233.50 crore
86 2023 Pathaan Rs 512.75 crore
87 2023 Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Rs 128 crore
88 2023 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Rs 101.50 crore
89 2023 The Kerala Story Rs 220.75 crore
90 2023 Adipurush Rs 127.50 crore
91 2023 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rs 147.50 crore
92 2023 Oh My God! 2 Rs 146 crore
93 2023 Gadar 2 Rs 515.25 crore
94 2023 Dream Girl 2 Rs 100.50 crore
95 2023 Jawan Rs 555 crore
96 2023 Tiger 3 Rs 260.25 crore
97 2023 Animal Rs 500.50 crore
98 2023 Dunki Rs 201.25 crore
99 2024 Fighter Rs 200 crore
100 2024 Shaitaan Rs 148.50 crore
101 2024 Munjya Rs 101 crore
102 2024 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore (exp)

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 made the latest entry in this list. Which is the next Bollywood movie that can make it to the list? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

