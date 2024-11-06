The 100 Crore Box Office Club Movies: From Ghajini, Kesari to Stree 2; Bollywood films that made it to this coveted club
Salman Khan holds the record of giving the most (17) back-to-back Rs 100 crore net grossers at the Indian box office. Check out the entire list!
In 2008, Aamir Khan's Ghajini became the first Bollywood movie to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office. The movie made history by collecting Rs 114 crore net in India, becoming the new benchmark for all upcoming releases. Those days, Rs 100 Crore Club was considered an elite box office benchmark that only a few big tentpole movies could crack.
Soon after Aamir Khan, Salman Khan took the legacy of mass cinema forward and smashed back-to-back 17 consecutive movies that netted Rs 100 crore or more at the Indian box office. Besides the Dabangg actor, Akshay Kumar delivered 16 movies in this coveted club. Around 100 movies have made it to this elite box office club to date. Check out the full list here:
The 100 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection) Are As Follows:
|Sr. No
|Year
|Movie
|Net Collection
|1
|2008
|Ghajini
|Rs 114 crore
|2
|2009
|3 Idiots
|Rs 201.25 crore
|3
|2010
|Dabangg
|Rs 141.25 crore
|4
|2010
|Golmaal 3
|Rs 108 crore
|5
|2011
|Ready
|Rs 120.75 crore
|6
|2011
|Bodyguard
|Rs 144.75 crore
|7
|2011
|Ra. One
|Rs 114 crore
|8
|2011
|Don 2
|Rs 106.50 crore
|9
|2012
|Agneepath
|Rs 120 crore
|10
|2012
|Housefull 2
|Rs 112.50 crore
|11
|2012
|Rowdy Rathore
|Rs 131.25 crore
|12
|2012
|Bol Bachchan
|Rs 100 crore
|13
|2012
|Ek Tha Tiger
|Rs 186 crore
|14
|2012
|Barfi!
|Rs 105.50 crore
|15
|2012
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|Rs 101.50 crore
|16
|2012
|Dabangg 2
|Rs 149.50 crore
|17
|2013
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Rs 178 crore
|18
|2013
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|Rs 109.25 crore
|19
|2013
|Chennai Express
|Rs 207.75 crore
|20
|2013
|Krrish 3
|Rs 175.75 crore
|21
|2013
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram - Leela
|Rs 113 crore
|22
|2013
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 260.75 crore
|23
|2014
|Jai Ho
|Rs 109.25 crore
|24
|2014
|2 States
|Rs 101.75 crore
|25
|2014
|Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty
|Rs 113 crore
|26
|2014
|Kick
|Rs 211.75 crore
|27
|2014
|Singham Returns
|Rs 140 crore
|28
|2014
|Bang Bang
|Rs 141 crore
|29
|2014
|Happy New Year
|Rs 178.50 crore
|30
|2014
|PK
|Rs 337.75 crore
|31
|2015
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|Rs 148.75
|32
|2015
|ABCD 2
|Rs 103.50 crore
|33
|2015
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 315.50 crore
|34
|2015
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|Rs 194.25 crore
|35
|2015
|Dilwale
|Rs 140 crore
|36
|2015
|Bajirao Mastani
|Rs 183.75 crore
|37
|2016
|Airlift
|Rs 123.50 crore
|38
|2016
|Housefull 3
|Rs 108 crore
|39
|2016
|Sultan
|Rs 300.75 crore
|40
|2016
|Rustom
|Rs 124.50 crore
|41
|2016
|MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
|Rs 119 crore
|42
|2016
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|Rs 106.50 crore
|43
|2016
|Dangal
|Rs 374.50 crore
|44
|2017
|Raees
|Rs 128.75 crore
|45
|2017
|Jolly LLB 2
|Rs 107.75 crore
|46
|2017
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|Rs 114 crore
|47
|2017
|Tubelight
|Rs 114.50 crore
|48
|2017
|Toilet Ek Prem Katha
|Rs 132 crore
|49
|2017
|Judwaa 2
|Rs 132.50 crore
|50
|2017
|Golmaal Again
|Rs 205.50 crore
|51
|2017
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 339 crore
|52
|2018
|Sanju
|Rs 334.50 crore
|53
|2018
|Padmaavat
|Rs 282.25 crore
|54
|2018
|Simmba
|Rs 239.75 crore
|55
|2018
|Race 3
|Rs 166 crore
|56
|2018
|Baaghi 2
|Rs 160.75 crore
|57
|2018
|Thugs Of Hindustan
|Rs 138.25 crore
|58
|2018
|Badhaai Ho
|Rs 134.50 crore
|59
|2018
|Stree
|Rs 124.50 crore
|60
|2018
|Raazi
|Rs 122.50 crore
|61
|2018
|Gold
|Rs 102 crore
|62
|2018
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|Rs 100.75 crore
|63
|2019
|War
|Rs 292.75 crore
|64
|2019
|Kabir Singh
|Rs 276.25 crore
|65
|2019
|URI: The Surgical Strike
|Rs 244 crore
|66
|2019
|Housefull 4
|Rs 205.75 crore
|67
|2019
|Bharat
|Rs 197.25 crore
|68
|2019
|Good Newwz
|Rs 196.25 crore
|69
|2019
|Mission Mangal
|Rs 192.75 crore
|70
|2019
|Kesari
|Rs 152 crore
|71
|2019
|Total Dhamaal
|Rs 150 crore
|72
|2019
|Chhichhore
|Rs 147.25 crore
|73
|2019
|Super 30
|Rs 147 crore
|74
|2019
|Dream Girl
|Rs 139.25 crore
|75
|2019
|Dabangg 3
|Rs 135 crore
|76
|2019
|Gully Boy
|Rs 134.25 crore
|77
|2019
|Bala
|Rs 111.75 crore
|78
|2020
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|Rs 269.75 crore
|79
|2021
|Sooryavanshi
|Rs 195.50 crore
|80
|2021
|83
|Rs 103.75 crore
|81
|2022
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|Rs 126.25 crore
|82
|2022
|The Kashmir Files
|Rs 247 crore
|83
|2022
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|Rs 181.50 crore
|84
|2022
|Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
|Rs 230.25 crore
|85
|2022
|Drishyam 2
|Rs 233.50 crore
|86
|2023
|Pathaan
|Rs 512.75 crore
|87
|2023
|Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
|Rs 128 crore
|88
|2023
|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
|Rs 101.50 crore
|89
|2023
|The Kerala Story
|Rs 220.75 crore
|90
|2023
|Adipurush
|Rs 127.50 crore
|91
|2023
|Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
|Rs 147.50 crore
|92
|2023
|Oh My God! 2
|Rs 146 crore
|93
|2023
|Gadar 2
|Rs 515.25 crore
|94
|2023
|Dream Girl 2
|Rs 100.50 crore
|95
|2023
|Jawan
|Rs 555 crore
|96
|2023
|Tiger 3
|Rs 260.25 crore
|97
|2023
|Animal
|Rs 500.50 crore
|98
|2023
|Dunki
|Rs 201.25 crore
|99
|2024
|Fighter
|Rs 200 crore
|100
|2024
|Shaitaan
|Rs 148.50 crore
|101
|2024
|Munjya
|Rs 101 crore
|102
|2024
|Stree 2
|Rs 585 crore (exp)
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 made the latest entry in this list. Which is the next Bollywood movie that can make it to the list? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: The 200 Crore Box Office Club: From 3 Idiots, Kabir Singh to Stree 2, 30 Bollywood movies that smashed this coveted milestone