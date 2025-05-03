Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 3: Ajay Devgn-starrer maintains strong hold despite clash with The Bhootnii

Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 3: With Raid 2's arrival, Amay Patnaik is back after seven years to conduct the 75th raid of his career. The new release features Ajay Devgn reprising his role from the original film along with the addition of the new star cast including Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. Raid 2 has maintained a strong hold despite its clash with The Bhootnii.

Raid 2, which started its journey on Thursday, has been a top performer at the Hindi box office. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial venture has collected Rs 30.5 crore in the first two days of its release. As per mid-day trends on Day 3, the Raid sequel has been running strongly in the afternoon while remaining unfazed with its rival release, The Bhootnii.

The story of Raid 2 is set seven years after the events that happened in the original release. This time, Ajay Devgn as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Amay Patnaik, tracks another white-collar crime while conducting a raid at Dada Manohar Bhai's residence.

T-series' production venture is backed by franchise value and a strong star cast. It has received positive word of mouth from cinephiles. These factors have played an important role in its performance in the opening weekend. Now, all eyes are on how well the crime thriller performs on the first Sunday tomorrow.

Raid 2 is also competing with Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2: The Jallianwala Bagh, which arrived in cinemas on Good Friday. The new crime drama serves as a sequel to Raid, which was released in 2018.

Raid 2 marks the theatrical comeback of filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta after six years. Gupta last helmed Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted in 2019.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

