Thudarum Tamil Release: Mohanlal starrer crime thriller to hit big screens on THIS date; see details inside

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. As the crime thriller enjoys a great run at the box office, the movie’s Tamil dub is all geared up for its release.

The movie which is titled in Tamil as Thodarum is slated to release on May 9, 2025. The official confirmation about the same was made by Mohanlal via his social media handle.

Advertisement

See the post here:

The movie Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is a dramatic thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy. This blockbuster venture features the tale of Shanmugham, fondly known as Benz, who lives in the hill town of Pathanamthitta.

Leading a quiet life with his wife and children, he treats his prized possession, a black Ambassador Mark 1, as a member of the family. In a twist of fate, the car becomes embroiled in a police case, leading him to face several challenges.

As the story progresses, Benz comes face to face with a dire consequence. How he overcomes the situation forms the crux of the story.

With Mohanlal in the lead, the movie features an ensemble cast including Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, and many more in key roles.

The movie has received positive reviews since its release and has become one of the highest-grossing films in Malayalam cinema.

Advertisement

On Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar was last seen in a leading role in the film L2: Empuraan. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is the sequel to 2022’s Lucifer and the second installment in a planned trilogy.

The film explores the aftermath of the first movie, with actors like Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Indrajith, and others reprising their roles. A third installment is also planned, which will trace the origins of Stephen Nedumpally, with Pranav Mohanlal playing a teenage version of the character.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal is currently filming for his next movie, Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad.

ALSO READ: Anirudh Ravichander REVIEWS Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom: ‘It appears ominous and super…’