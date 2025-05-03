The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: Sanjay Dutt’s film sees slight uptick after Friday dip, but remains low

The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: The Bhootnii set its foot in theaters on May 1, 2025. It stars Sanjay Dutt as Baba and Mouni Roy as Mohabbat. Also featuring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, the horror comedy is currently running in its opening weekend. The Bhootnii is expected to gain slight momentum after witnessing dip on Friday.

Advertisement

Produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, The Bhootnii has been maintaining a low hold at the box office. As per morning trends, the horror comedy is likely to experience a minimal boost on the first Saturday, considering the holiday. The film relies on word of mouth and on-spot bookings.

This comes a day after the business of the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy-starrer had a dip in its collection. It earned Rs 35 lakh net on the first Friday.

The Bhootnii earned Rs 95 lakh net business in the first two days of its release. The new release hasn't been able to utilize the holiday benefit much since its opening day. It failed to generate good figures despite being released on Labour Day/Maharashtra Day. The performance of the horror comedy was impacted by the frenzy of Ajay Devgn-led film, Raid 2. Both the news films clashed at the box office.

Advertisement

Co-produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, The Bhootnii is also affected by the average hold in final pre-sales. It sold 3500 tickets in advance bookings in the top national chains for the opening day alone.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii was earlier supposed to clash with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh on Good Friday. The makers of the horror comedy postponed its release to May 1, 2025.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

The Bhootnii is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy-starrer in cinemas? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 2: Sanjay Dutt’s horror comedy dips after LOW start; nets Rs 35 lakh