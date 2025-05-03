Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: Ajay Devgn-led film grows well on first Saturday; eyes phenomenal opening weekend

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: Raid 2 is among the latest releases at the Hindi box office. The film marks the sequel to the 2018 release, Raid, which was headlined by Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz. The Raid sequel brings back Devgn as Amay Patnaik after seven years. Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana as the female lead. The film score will show growth at the box office on the first Saturday.

Produced under the banner of T-Series, Raid 2 has maintained a solid hold at the box office since its release. As per morning trends, the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor-starrer is expected to witness growth on the third day, considering the Saturday holiday. Audiences are likely to step into theaters today with their families and friends to watch the crime thriller.

Raid 2 collected Rs 30.5 crore net business in two days of its release. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial had a banger start at the box office on Thursday. It remained steady on the second day, i.e., Friday.

Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Saurabh Shukla, Raid 2 is eyeing a phenomenal opening weekend. For that, the Raid sequel will have to maintain the same hold on the first Sunday. As per predictions, it will see a spike in its business tomorrow.

Raid 2, which was released on May 1, 2025, clashed with The Bhootnii at the box office. The Ajay Devgn-led movie is also running parallel to the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Raid earned Rs 98 crore net lifetime business in its theatrical run. The 2018 release emerged as a hit at the box office back then. Going by its solid start, Raid 2 can become a successful venture. Can it outperform the prequel? Let's wait and watch.

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

