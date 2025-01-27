Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Day 4 Box Office: Much-loved anime holds steady on Monday; Adds Rs 40 lakh

Three decades later, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is spreading its old charm in cinemas. Originally released in 1993, the anime film was co-produced by Japan and India. The Hindi dubbed version of the 90s animated movie was telecasted on television in later years. This popular version of Ramayana became one of the best adaptations of the Indian epic tale, The Ramayana. After its first weekend, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama has now completed four days at the box office.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Maintains Steady Hold; Records Rs 40 Lakh On Day 4

Jointly helmed by Yugo Sako, Koichi Sasaki, and Ram Mohan, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama added Rs 40 lakh (Rs 0.4 crore) on Monday at the box office. Ramayana collected Rs 2.1 crore in the opening weekend.

The cume earnings of the iconic 90s anime film now stands at Rs 2.5 crore in four days.

Here's How Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Performed In Four Days:

Days Net Earnings In India Day 1 Rs 40 lakh Day 2 Rs 70 lakh Day 3 Rs 1 crore Day 4 Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 2.5 crore

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama's Competitions At The Box Office

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama clashed with Sky Force on January 24, 2025. It is also locking horns with the Hindi version of Telugu film, Daaku Maharaaj. The 1993 anime movie will get its new competitor, Deva, starting from January 31.

A Brief About Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama

Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and other co-distributors have presented Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama in a remastered 4k version in theaters this time. The cult anime has been re-released in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. Celebrated actor Arun Govil voiced for Lord Rama in the original dubbed version. Late veteran actor Amrish Puri dubbed for demon king, Ravana.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama In Theaters

