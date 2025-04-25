Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol-led action drama remains average; nets Rs 1.10 crore on third Friday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: Jaat, which is helmed by Gopichand Malineni, is currently running in cinemas. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the mass actioner is shouldered by Sunny Deol. Also starring Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda, Jaat has moved past two weeks of its theatrical run.

Advertisement

Jaat kickstarted its journey at the box office with a collection of Rs 59.60 crore in its extended opening week. The Sunny Deol-starrer then earned Rs 17.85 crore in its second week. On Day 16, the action drama has minted Rs 1.10 crore net business.

The cumulative collection of Jaat now stands at Rs 78.55 crore at the Indian box office.

Days Net India Collections Extended Week 1 Rs 59.60 crore Week 2 Rs 17.85 crore Day 16 Rs 1.10 crore Total Rs 78.55 crore

It is yet to be seen how Jaat will be able to sustain itself in its third weekend amid the release of Ground Zero today. For the uninitiated, Emraan Hashmi has opened to a disastrous start. Sunny Deol's actioner is also competing with the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna, which has made its theatrical return after more than three decades.

Also featuring Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher, Jaat is moving towards the end of its theatrical run. Going by its performance, it seems that the action-entertainer will remain under the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Advertisement

Mythri Movie Makers previously backed Pushpa 2: The Rule, which emerged as the all-time highest-grossing Indian film in our nation. Gopichand Malineni is best known for directing Telugu films like Veera Simha Reddy and Bodyguard. Also produced by People Media Factory and Zee Studios, Jaat marks Malineni's directorial debut in Bollywood.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 16: Sunny Deol's film maintains low hold amid arrival of Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna