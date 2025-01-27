Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Day 3 Box Office: Iconic anime adds a good Rs 1 crore net; All eyes on weekdays

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama arrived in theaters on January 24, 2025. Co-directed by Yugo Sako, Koichi Sasaki, and Ram Mohan, the anime film from the 1990s recently completed its first weekend at the box office. Ramayana, which is now re-released with a remastered 4k version, had a slight growth on the third day.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Witnesses Growth On Day 3; Collects Rs 1 Crore

Jointly distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama performed decently on Day 3 at the box office. The 90s iconic anime film fetched Rs 1 crore on first Sunday of its release, bringing its opening weekend collection to Rs 2.1 crore.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama received a boost in its performance on Sunday as it coincided with Republic Day holiday. After its first weekend, it is yet to be seen how the anime movie performs in the weekdays, considering its ongoing clash with Sky Force and Daaku Maharaaj (Hindi).

Day-Wise Earnings of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama

Days Net Earnings In India Day 1 Rs 40 lakh Day 2 Rs 70 lakh Day 3 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 2.1 crore

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama vs Sky Force

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is fighting with its tough competition, Sky Force. While Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer is leading the top films running at the Hindi box office, Ramayana is following it on the second position.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is based on the Indian epic tale, Ramayana. There have been many adaptations of the epic, however, it is still cherished till date. The animated film is screened in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages in theaters.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the film yet?

