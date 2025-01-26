Sky Force Day 3 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer witnesses growth; collects Rs 31 crore on Republic Day

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles along with Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan, has managed to change the tides at the box office.

Sky Force collects Rs 31 crore on Day 3; cume reaches Rs 68.50 crore

Jointly directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force opened with Rs 13.75 crore on its opening day. The movie further witnessed solid growth and collected Rs 23.75 crore on Day 2, ahead of the Republic Day holiday. As per estimates, the aerial action drama added another Rs 31 crore to the tally on Day 3, taking the total cume to over Rs 68.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Though this is a banger start for an Akshay Kumar movie in these times, it would have brought more smiles if the collections were totally organic. For the unversed, the makers opted for heavy discounts on ticket prices, making the cinema outing much cheaper for the audience. A major chunk of the audience booked their tickets at just Rs 20 to Rs 50, reaping the benefits of major discount offers that ranged from Rs 250 to Rs 500 per ticket in the standard formats.

Sky Force succeeds in building good perception; might sail through a successful theatrical run

Keeping the disparity in box office numbers aside, Sky Force has the merits to work well at the box office. The movie has generated majorly positive reviews among the audience, which is a big win. Word-of-mouth is now spreading like a fire. It might give Sky Force the much-needed push to sail through a successful theatrical run.

However, the real test will begin once the offer prices are lifted. Moreover, it will be interesting to see how the movie performs against Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, which is set to release on January 31st, 2025.

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you bought the tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

