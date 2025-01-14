Rekhachithram Day 6 Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali's much-loved crime thriller holds ground tightly; grosses Rs 1.75 crore on Pongal

Helmed by Jofin T. Chacko, Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, is doing wonders at the box office. The Malayalam movie is all set to emerge as a big blockbuster by the end of its theatrical run.

Rekhachithram continues blockbuster run; adds Rs 1.75 crore to the tally on Pongal

The much-loved mystery crime thriller opened to a solid Rs 1.90 crore on its debut day. The movie further recorded an encouraging trend, ending its four-day extended opening weekend at Rs 10.50 crore in Kerala.

Further, the movie passed the Monday test by showing a phenomenal hold and grossing Rs 1.75 crore. On its 6th day, it is estimated to gross another Rs 1.75 crore, taking the total box office gross collection to Rs 14 crore at the Mollywood box office.

It will keep on storming the box office for a couple of weeks and has the potential to emerge as a big money spinner for Asif Ali. It will be the back-to-back blockbuster for the actor after his previous release, Kishkindha Kaandam. For the unversed, the movie has already surpassed the total collections of Tovino Thomas' Identity.

Day-Wise Collections Of Rekhachithram In Kerala Markets Are As Follows:

Days Gross Collections In Kerala Day 1 Rs 1.90 crore Day 2 Rs 2.10 crore Day 3 Rs 3 crore Day 4 Rs 3.50 crore Day 5 Rs 1.75 crore Day 6 Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 14 crore in six days

Rekhachithram In Theaters

Rekhachithram is running successfully in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Malayalam mystery crime film yet

